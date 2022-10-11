Colorado vs. California: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Colorado Buffaloes play the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Oct. 15, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under numbers, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook .

The game starts at noon MT and can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.

Colorado will be breaking in a group of coaches in different roles in response to athletic director Rick George recently parting ways with Karl Dorrell. Can interim coordinators Gerald Chatman and Clay Patterson help Mike Sanford turn the Buffaloes around? Or will Cal, which rolls into the game at 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12), leave Folsom Field victorious?

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: California -14.5

Over-under: 48.5

Money line: OTB

California at Colorado injury report

California: Injury Report TBA Colorado: Alex Fontenot, RB: Out — Chest Brady Russell, TE: Out — Ankle Chase Sowell, WR: Out — Undisclosed Isaiah Lewis, S: Out — Undisclosed

Advice and Prediction

Numerous teams have already let go of their head coaches so far this season, and almost all have responded by playing some of their best football of the season and even stealing a few games they shouldn't have. Take conference foe Arizona State as an example: Head coach Herm Edwards was relieved of his duties and ASU responded the following week by scoring its most points of the season and securing an upset win against a double-digit spread. I'm going to take another swing at getting CU into the win column as I predict the Buffs will continue the trend of teams winning after dismissing their head coach. Colorado wins: 30-24

