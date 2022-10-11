ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Agencies Tangle In Florida Concealed Weapons ‘Quagmire’

By Jim Saunders - News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEl66_0iUbRZgC00

In what it described as a “legal quagmire,” the state agency that issues concealed-weapons licenses has sued the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to try to obtain information about why a woman was flagged as ineligible for a license.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon County circuit court, involves the interplay between the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and FDLE in issuing licenses and conducting background checks. It also focuses on a ruling last year by the 1st District Court of Appeal that required the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to have more information to back up the denial of at least some license applications.

While the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issues licenses, FDLE conducts background checks of applicants through a federal database known as the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS. If background checks show applicants are ineligible for concealed-weapons licenses, FDLE notifies the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The lawsuit stems from an application submitted by a woman, identified only by the initials M.S. After conducting a background check, FDLE notified the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Division of Licensing that M.S. was ineligible for a concealed-weapons license because of “mental health” reasons, according to the lawsuit.

In the news: Toddler Found Abandoned In Rental Car At Florida Airport

M.S. disputed the denial and requested a hearing at the state Division of Administrative Hearings. As part of the administrative case, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sought additional information from FDLE about the mental-health issues that would make M.S. ineligible.

But FDLE declined to provide the additional information, which it said was protected from disclosure under a federal rule, according to the lawsuit. Also, FDLE said the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was not a law-enforcement agency and that providing the information could jeopardize FDLE’s access to the federal background-check system.

In the lawsuit filed Friday, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services wants a circuit judge to require FDLE to comply with a subpoena that seeks the additional information.

While describing itself and the FDLE as “partners in processing applications for concealed weapon licenses,” the licensing agency said it could be “placed in the untenable position of being required to issue a concealed weapon license to an individual even though the top law enforcement agency in Florida has advised that the applicant is a firearm prohibited person for mental health reasons. It is a public safety issue.”

A key underlying issue in the dispute is a June 2021 ruling by the 1st District Court of Appeal that said the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services improperly denied a concealed-weapons license for a man who said his civil rights were restored after a 1969 conviction in Illinois.

The appeals court said the licensing agency should not have relied only on a check of NICS in denying the application. It described the NICS result as a “starting point” and said it “may be a sign that points toward prohibition, but it is not prohibition itself.”

With M.S. challenging the denial of her application, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says it needs more information to comply with the requirement of the appeals-court ruling, which involved a man identified by the initials R.C.

In the news: Florida Man Claims $1 Million Scratch-Off Win On Gold Rush Limited Game

The lawsuit said the licensing agency and FDLE are trying to comply with state law, but the process has “become stifled by the newly evolved legal quagmire and has resulted in the present impasse.”

“Now that the Division (of Licensing) knows FDLE, the top law enforcement agency in the state, considers M.S. to be a firearm prohibited person, it produces an absurd result to require the division to issue the concealed weapon license only because FDLE will not disclose the information required by R.C. (the 2021 case),” said the lawsuit, which was assigned Monday to Circuit Judge John Cooper.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 9

Shwirtyman
1d ago

Gun licencing + permits are unconstitutional. ALL American citizens have the right to "keep + bear arms" regardless of past crimes as long as they have been adjudicated.

Reply
7
M M Machado
1d ago

gee who runs the department of agriculture let's see... oh it's that woman that's doing everything but her job

Reply
8
Capt Tee
1d ago

It is not really a quagmire. It is agencies being required to provide due process and not hiding information that could exonerate someone to protect their data.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Miami New Times

Florida Law Enforcement Fails to Participate in FBI Annual Crime Report

The FBI has released its highly anticipated annual Crime in the Nation report to inform the public and policymakers about the current state of crime in the United States. But because of inadequate law enforcement participation, this year's data paints an incomplete picture of crime trends, especially in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Politics Courts#Politics State#Fdle#Nics
caribbeantoday.com

DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians

Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Jobless Claims Jump Post Hurricane

First-time unemployment claims in Florida more than tripled last week as applications started to come in after Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a report that estimated 14,637 initial claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Oct. 8,
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

South Florida Council of Firefighters backs ‘remarkably equipped’ Janelle Perez for Senate

‘Circumstances have already proven (she is) remarkably equipped with a fighting drive.’. Democratic business owner Janelle Perez’s just gained another union endorsement in her bid for Senate District 38. On Wednesday, Perez’s campaign announced the support of the South Florida Council of Firefighters (SFCFF), a collective bargaining group standing...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Florida Commits $1 Billion to Climate Resilience. But After Hurricane Ian, Some Question the State’s Development Practices

KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Jason Diaz awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of trickling water. Outside his first-floor apartment where he had slept, Hurricane Ian moved violently and slowly over the Florida interior, dropping monumental amounts of rain on the low-slung landscape pockmarked everywhere with lakes and rivers, ponds and canals. The headwaters of the Everglades begin here. To the east the St. Johns River, the state’s longest river, flows north. Ian’s lumbering pace meant these waterways filled quickly.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
140K+
Followers
18K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy