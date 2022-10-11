Read full article on original website
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank awarded $500K grant to help Pemiscot Co. residents
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received a $500,000 grant to help address hunger and food insecurity in Pemiscot County. The grant, from Feeding America’s Food Insecurity Equity Impact Fund, is in partnership with Faith Temple Complex. According to a release from SEMO Food Bank,...
KFVS12
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
thecash-book.com
Cape suffers major water main break
Robbie Grief of Jackson Fire Rescue, right, Sam Herndon of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center, left, and Josh Wills of the Jackson Street Department fill a Cape County Highway Department tanker truck to haul water to resupply the water supply tower at Saint Francis Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4. Submitted photo by Kent Peetz.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
KFVS12
More than 200 people expected to receive free, minimal cost dental work at Dexter event
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people are expected to receive free dental work at an event southeast Missouri. The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health, which partners with Affinia Healthcare to provide services at the St. Louis Dental Center, is deploying a team to provide dental screenings and care for free to veterans and at minimal cost for other patients.
The Big Spring Historic District nestled in Carter County, Missouri is also a national historic district
Big Spring Lodge at the Big Spring Historic District, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The conservation of Big Spring, one of the largest springs in America, and the surrounding 3,966 acre cultural landscape in Ozark National Scenic Riverways continues to support recreational use and public enjoyment. (Source.)
kfmo.com
Monday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
kbsi23.com
Firefighters battle large field fire west of Blodgett
BLODGETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a large field fire west of Blodgett. It happened along County Road 425. This comes a day after the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District posted an urgent reminder on their Facebook page saying the county is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.
whiterivernow.com
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
mymoinfo.com
Allie Raelyn Clark – Service 10/15/22 11 a.m.
Allie Raelyn Clark of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 14. Her funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Burial will be in the Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes in Wayne County. Visitation is Friday evening starting at 5 o’clock at...
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
Kait 8
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended with him slamming into a pole. Arkansas State Police said the incident started around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge. A trooper attempted to stop...
