(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO