knsiradio.com
Attempted Murder Charge on Hold for Mental Health Evaluation
(KNSI) – The criminal case against a man accused in a stabbing plot orchestrated by the victim’s wife has been suspended for a mental health evaluation. Lawyers are asking that Christopher David Kane be examined to see if he is fit for trial and able to understand the charges against him. A ruling is expected by December 14th. The 20-year-old from St. Cloud has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.
fox9.com
Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
fox9.com
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
A 33-year-old woman is in custody in connection with an alleged hate crime in which she's accused of verbally and physically attacking a Somali man on Saturday. The Waite Park Police Department said the woman, who lives locally, is accused of entering apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife in the 200 block of 3rd St. S. at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
fox9.com
(FOX 9) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after threatening people with a knife and yelling racist comments in Waite Park on Saturday, during which she threw a jar of salsa and pizza slices, police said. According to the Waite Park Police Department, officers responded to a complaint on the...
knsiradio.com
(KNSI) — A 33-year-old woman is in custody after a wild assault at an apartment building in Waite Park. According to a press release, police were called to a knife complaint on the 200 block of 3rd Street South at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. Several people said a woman was going into apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife. Police arrived and heard yelling.
lptv.org
Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
knsiradio.com
(KNSI) – Originally published 10/11 at 3:50 p.m. UPDATE (10/12 3:11 p.m.): The person of interest in the stop sign shooting in Morrison County has been located by sheriff’s deputies. The office says several tips came in that led to personnel being able to find the four-door SUV...
knsiradio.com
Big Lake Police Department K9 Officer Bruno Has Died
(KNSI) — The Big Lake Police Department says one of its K9 officers has died. A post on the department’s Facebook page says K9 Bruno passed away Wednesday night, adding he was “an instrumental piece to this police department and to the community of Big Lake. We will forever miss him!” They thanked the community of Big Lake for the “overwhelming support over the course of Bruno’s life.”
Responders at scene of 'vehicle incident' involving child near elementary school in Ramsey
Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Authorities are responding to an unspecified "motor vehicle incident" involving a child near Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey late Wednesday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office around 11:30 a.m. said deputies and the Ramsey Police Department are responding to the scene.
knsiradio.com
(KNSI) – A 12-year-old child was shot during a weekend hunting trip in Cass County. Officials say the St. Paul boy was squirrel hunting in Moose Lake Township near Motley when he was hit around 8:15 on Sunday morning. Investigators say the victim was shot by his 47-year-old uncle while they were on public land.
The 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in northern Minnesota at the weekend has died from his injuries. The Cass County Sheriff's Office provided an update Tuesday after learning that the boy died at a Twin Cities hospital Sunday, after being airlifted there from the scene of the accident.
Toddler 'stable' after being run over by mother's vehicle in Ramsey
Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A two-year-old girl is in a stable condition after a she was run over by her mother's vehicle during school dropoff for her siblings Wednesday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the incident outside Brookside Elementary in...
21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities
A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, and authorities believe inclement weather may have played a role. According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed east on 249th Ave. in Athens Township when he left the road and rolled the vehicle near Verdin Ave. NW, which is rural area southwest of Isanti and between Bethel and St. Francis.
3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School
Three kids were arrested for a gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School on Friday. According to Cambridge police, the incident was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of Cypress St. N and 6th Ave. Responding officers spotted a "suspect vehicle" and conducted a "high-risk stop" in the parking lot...
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old driver is dead following a crash in Isanti County Tuesday evening.According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 249th Avenue and Verdin Street in Athens Township. Deputies arrived and found a single occupant, a 21-year-old man, trapped inside the crashed vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the motorist was traveling eastbound on 249th Avenue when it left the roadway. Both alcohol and weather may have been contributing factors, officials said. The crash is under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
