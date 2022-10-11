(KNSI) – The criminal case against a man accused in a stabbing plot orchestrated by the victim’s wife has been suspended for a mental health evaluation. Lawyers are asking that Christopher David Kane be examined to see if he is fit for trial and able to understand the charges against him. A ruling is expected by December 14th. The 20-year-old from St. Cloud has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO