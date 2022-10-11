Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
Popculture
More Beer Just Got Recalled
Heads up, beer drinkers: another recall was just issued. After the late August recall of Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans, three more beer varieties from another company are being pulled from shelves. On Sept. 21, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand — which is a government agency that is similar to the U.S. agencies FDA and USDA — shared that multiple Ballistic Beer Co. products were unsafe for drinkers.
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in Texas
A man has filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce after he learned the product isn't actually made in Texas. Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face a lawsuit because the product is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The man claims that is false advertising.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wait, you can actually freeze butter?
My baking group chat is abuzz: Dairy production is down, milk prices are up and it looks like there may be a butter shortage looming on the horizon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) backs up the whispers, stating in its weekly "Dairy Market News at a Glance" newsletter that "in the Northeast and West, butter inventories are tight." It's disconcerting news given that holiday baking season doesn't really begin in earnest for another month.
Most Expensive Restaurants in America
How much should dinner cost? Obviously, that depends on the dinner, and on you. What kind of food do you like? How much disposable income do you have? Are we talking about a special occasion – a birthday or anniversary, say – or just fuel to get you through the evening? Is a beautiful dining […]
Eater
Inside Henderson’s Newest Destination for Brunch and Dry-Aged Beef
Chef and owner Matthew Meyer has set an opening date for his new restaurant 138°. The Henderson chophouse opens on October 15, in the space of his previous spot, Served Global Dining. The new restaurant centers on Meyers’ dry-aged program, in which proteins spanning beef, chicken, pork, and fish...
Eater
Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge
Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Oprah-Approved Brand's Innovative Ice Cream Maker Takes Up Very Little Counter Space & Is On Rare Sale for the Next 5 Hours
Nothing beats the flavor and texture of homemade ice cream, but if you’ve tried using a traditional ice cream maker before, we have a feeling it got sent to the thrift store after a couple of years. That’s because most ice cream makers are bulky, heavy, and can only be used to do one thing: make ice cream. If you have a small kitchen or only want to make ice cream once every couple of months, then a traditional ice cream maker just doesn’t make sense. But the Oprah-approved Ninja brand, famous for their blender that made Oprah’s favorite things...
Eater
Underground Atlanta Soon Gains a Pizzeria Serving New York-Style Pies With Caribbean Flavors
Pop-up Dolo’s Pizza is opening as a permanent restaurant in November along Lower Alabama at downtown entertainment district Underground Atlanta. Owned by Alyson Williams and chef Yusef Walker, Dolo’s Pizza serves 12-inch New York-style pies with Caribbean flavors and ingredients. (Think pizzas topped with marinara, cheese, plantains, and jalapeños or pies garnished with callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce.) Dolo’s Pizza previously popped up at Our Bar ATL on Edgewood Avenue as well as at Gilly Brew Bar in Stone Mountain before landing as a regular pop-up at Underground Atlanta last year.
Eater
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
Eater
Inside North County’s Sleek New Bar Specializing in Premium Sushi Hand Rolls and Sake
The group behind Lionfish at the Pendry and Serea at the Hotel del Coronado, which debuted Joya Kitchen earlier this year, is bringing a new Japanese restaurant to Encinitas where Clique Hospitality’s Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake is scheduled to splash open on Tuesday, November 1. Another outpost is coming to the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas this December.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
The Los Angeles City Council recently approved a plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
After Trying The Wildly Popular "Adult Happy Meal" At McDonald's, The Only Thing More Disappointed Than My Wallet Was My Stomach
🎶 Ba da ba ba ba, I'm [not really] lovin' it.
Eater
Hill East Burger Swings Into Southeast With Perfected Patties and a Taxidermied Armadillo
The local owners of barbecue standard-bearer Sloppy Mama’s and hip Tex-Mex joint Republic Cantina just unveiled a sizzling new bar on Capitol Hill. Anticipated smoked burger saloon Hill East Burger is a joint effort between Joe Neuman (Sloppy Mama, Chris Svetlik (Republic Cantina), and D.C. bartending vet Ben Alt, an alum of Martha Dear, Tail Up Goat, and Reliable Tavern.
Eater
Vietnamese Entry Brings Pho and Banh Mi to North County
Translating to “hello” in Vietnamese, Xin Chao is greeting its new neighbors in North County, where the restaurant recently opened at Del Mar Highlands Town Center as part of an ongoing influx of new food and drink options that includes the Sky Deck and the incoming Omomo Tea. As one of the few Vietnamese establishments in the area, co-owners Joyce and Justin Nguyen, who signed their lease three years ago before the start of pandemic, tell Eater that they want to specialize in a small menu of popular favorites, including pho, so they can focus on making each dish excellent.
WSET
Duck Donuts Introduces Halloween-inspired 'Spooky Box'
(WSET) — A Halloween-inspired collection from Duck Donuts is now available. Duck Donuts introduces their "Spooky Box". "October at Duck Donuts means the bewitching return of the mouth-watering Spooky Box. Every scare squad or boo crew will be ghoulish not to have this freshly-made assortment at their Halloween gatherings. These haunting flavors are available now through October 31, in the Spooky Box or can be added to any customized donut order," Duck donuts said.
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in South Philly: A Local’s Guide
South Philly is tough to define. Anything south of Washington Avenue is really a collection of individual neighborhoods, all bleeding together into one of the most culturally rich, exceptionally delicious parts of the city. In South Philly, ask and you shall receive: Regional Mexican food, plentiful Vietnamese restaurants, and Italian spots run the gamut from nationally renowned restaurants worth dressing up for to cozy old red sauce joints that have been home to family birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries for decades. South Philly is a neighborhood where all kinds of people live, work, eat, and play — and for the fourth installment in our Ask A Local series, we asked a few of those locals to share their favorite spots.
107-year-old Pennsylvania family store describes challenges for mom-and-pop shops: 'Fighting to keep going'
The Centermoreland Grocery & Deli is a general store with more than a century of history in rural Pennsylvania that refuses to keep up with competitors.
Comments / 0