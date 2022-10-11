Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Pain-sensing gut neurons protect against inflammation
Neurons that sense pain protect the gut from inflammation and associated tissue damage by regulating the microbial community living in the intestines, according to a study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The researchers, whose report appears Oct. 14 in Cell, found in a preclinical model that pain-sensing neurons in...
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
2minutemedicine.com
Anti-TNF for inflammatory bowel disease after 24 weeks of pregnancy does not affect neonatal outcomes
1. Patients who continued anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) after 24 weeks of pregnancy had improved inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) activity and prematurity. 2. Anti-TNF after 24 weeks of pregnancy did not affect neonatal outcomes or cause serious infections in the offspring. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: IBD commonly...
invezz.com
FDA fast tracks Eli Lilly’s obesity drug: ‘this is the Holy Grail’
FDA fast tracks Eli Lilly's Mounjaro for the treatment of obesity. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". UBS sees another 10% upside in Eli Lilly from its current stock price. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) is in focus on Thursday after the pharmaceutical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Comments / 1