Diseases & Treatments

MedicalXpress

Pain-sensing gut neurons protect against inflammation

Neurons that sense pain protect the gut from inflammation and associated tissue damage by regulating the microbial community living in the intestines, according to a study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The researchers, whose report appears Oct. 14 in Cell, found in a preclinical model that pain-sensing neurons in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Anti-TNF for inflammatory bowel disease after 24 weeks of pregnancy does not affect neonatal outcomes

1. Patients who continued anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) after 24 weeks of pregnancy had improved inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) activity and prematurity. 2. Anti-TNF after 24 weeks of pregnancy did not affect neonatal outcomes or cause serious infections in the offspring. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: IBD commonly...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
