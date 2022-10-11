Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. The Matthew Tkachuk era begins with the Florida Panthers when they open their season at the New York Islanders on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL, ESPN+, SN NOW). There's going to be tremendous pressure on the Panthers, the Presidents' Trophy winners last season who were swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round. Can Florida improve? Will Tkachuk's sandpaper presence and big-time scoring ability turn the Panthers into a serious Stanley Cup contender? After the trade that altered two teams -- Tkachuk to Florida from the Calgary Flames for forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar -- it's time to see what the forward, coming off a 104-point (42 goals, 62 assists) season, can bring to the Panthers. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer.

