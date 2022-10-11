Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Severe Storms Produce Scattered Damage, Large Hail
There wasn’t much wind damage reported in Mississippi after severe storms swept through the state yesterday and last night. In Lauderdale County, a roof was damaged and power lines were knocked down in Monroe County. Trees were blown down in Columbus and Starkville. And a couple of locations saw large hail. In Bolivar County near Shelby, hailstones the size of eggs and golf balls fell. There was ping pong ball-sized and golf ball-sized hail in Newton County south of Hickory. One-inch hail was reported in Leake County south of Madden. Lauderdale County had some flash flooding. More than three inches of rain fell at Meridian.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
breezynews.com
Photo: CTC students visit Mississippi Board of Nursing
The Health Science I & II students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center visited the Mississippi Board of Nursing to listen to public hearings. The trip was a great experience and helped the students to apply what they have learned in their Legal and Ethical Unit of study.
southernthing.com
5 Mississippi towns to visit if you love the outdoors
This story is sponsored by Visit Mississippi. If you love the outdoors, you’ll love Mississippi. The state’s natural beauty begs you to explore everything it has to offer - from the northern border to the southern coast and everywhere in between. From hiking and rock climbing at Tishomingo State Park to exploring the primitive Clark Creek Natural Area in Woodville, Mississippi’s great outdoors offers something for everyone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 installment of Cruisin’ the Coast was a cruise like no other. “Each year it continues to grow and get bigger,” said one attendee. This massive event offered many people the opportunity to catch up with loved ones and even introduce people to someone new who also shares a love for cars.
Mermaids return to Mississippi Aquarium
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks. Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures. […]
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
WAPT
16 Cuisine: Cecil Hannibal eats his way through the Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. — Have you been to theMississippi State Fair yet?. If you're not sure what you should eat while you're there, Cecil Hannibal has a few tips in the latest installment of 16 Cuisine. Watch in the video player above. The Mississippi State Fair runs through Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Mississippi to see $712.5 million for infrastructure repairs
JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has released $712.5 million to Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will decide how the millions are used in the state. The money goes toward 12 programs for improvements to roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction and safety improvements.
breezynews.com
“Sad Day in Mississippi” After Greenville Police Officer Killed
Investigators haven’t released many details about the shooting Tuesday night that left Greenville police officer Myiesha Stewart dead. She’s the third law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in Mississippi this year. Stewart was a police investigator who was answering a call when she was shot. Three other people were wounded. The suspect is in custody. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said today, “It’s a sad day for the state of Mississippi when an officer pays the ultimate sacrifice in losing her life in the line of duty.”
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
wcbi.com
Mississippi approaches second severe weather season
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Though the fall weather is a pleasant relief from the hot summer temperatures, we are entering a severe weather season. The National Weather Service says Mississippi is approaching its second peak for severe weather. On average, Mississippi has 30 to 100 tornadoes a year. During severe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
USDA awards health care grants to rural hospitals in Mississippi, Alabama
LEBANON, N.H. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Wednesday that USDA it’s awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital in Mississippi, plus another $1 million plus for health care facilities in west Alabama.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Worth $202,000 Finds Winner
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in...
WDAM-TV
Made in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WAPT
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
Comments / 0