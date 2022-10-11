ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$31.4M wagered at Maryland sportsbooks in first month of football season, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- More than $31 million was wagered at the state's seven sportsbooks in September during the first month of the NFL season and early part of the college football schedule, up from $18.6 million in August, state lottery officials said.

In July, nearly $15.5 million in bets were placed, according to figures compiled by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

About $24.7 million in prize money was paid out to the bettors, leaving a handle of more than $6.6 million.

After the casinos deduct promotional plays and other amounts, the state receives 15% of the "taxable win" amount of $6.56 million, or $984,308.

The FanDuel Sportsbook at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover continues to be the most popular sportsbook in the state, with $12.7 million in wagers.

MGM National Harbor was second with $8.6 million, followed by Horseshoe Casino Baltimore with $4.9 million.

In the current fiscal year, Live! is the only casino to surpass both the $20 million and $25 million mark in wagers.

