Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE PREVENTION CELEBRATION HAPPENING SATURDAY
In honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the City of Roseburg Fire Department will hold a public education celebration event on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Public Safety Center on Southeast Douglas Avenue. Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Christopherson said the apparatus bays and...
kqennewsradio.com
SPOUSAL AND SURVIVOR’S BENEFITS EDUCATIONAL SEMINAR
Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America are holding a Spousal and Survivor’s Benefits Educational Seminar. It will be held Saturday November 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Garden Valley Church on Garden Valley Road, just west of Roseburg. The event will include speakers providing information on educational, spousal and death benefits.
KDRV
Concerned parents are voicing their opinion on unsanitary park conditions
Medford - Concerned parents and local residents are now hesitant to bring their children to local parks in Medford due to the unsanitary conditions. Hawthorne Park off East Main St is a popular spot with a farmer’s market on Thursdays, a playground, and a splash pad for children to enjoy. Although parents have been hesitant to let their children use the facilities because of unsanitary conditions.
kqennewsradio.com
MOP UP CONTINUES ON THE ELK CREEK FIRE
Mop up continues on the 19.5-acre Elk Creek Fire near Tom Folley Road in the Elkton area. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said the originally estimated 8-acre fire has been successfully hiked and a GPS has been used to determine the exact acreage of the burned area. Pope said while the fire is now listed at more than double the size of what was originally estimated, there has been no new fire growth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 10.12.22
Democratic candidate for state representative in District 2, Kevin Bell shares his views on the issues and talks about why he is running. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 10 12 22.
kqennewsradio.com
AVIVA HEALTH CELEBRATES VETERAN’S AND THEIR PETS
Aviva Health is once again hosting its Veteran’s Day celebration, Vets and Their Pets, Thursday November 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its Roseburg campus on Northeast Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. A release said the event wasn’t held the previous two years due to...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE RESTRICTIONS INCREASE ON CFPA LANDS
Fire restrictions have increased on lands protected by the Coos Forest Protective Association. Dry weather and fuel conditions have elevated fire danger levels prompting CFPA to impose a Level 2 industrial closure in the east portion of the district. The Limited Shutdown prohibits the following from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
MASTER GARDENERS OFFER SOIL TESTING TO GARDENERS
Volunteers with the Douglas County Master Gardeners program, part of the Oregon State University Extension Service are offering soil testing for gardeners. Master Gardener Cheryl Caplan said soil tests require one cup of preferably dry soil in a clean jar or Ziploc bag. For each sample taken in, include a $20 check made out to DCMC or $20 cash. Those submitting samples should include their name, address and phone number. More than one sample may be submitted. Samples can be brought to the Extension Office on Southeast Douglas Avenue weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
kqennewsradio.com
APPLICANTS NEEDED FOR SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY COUNCIL
Applicants are needed for the Senior Services Advisory Council. A release from County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress said county government is currently recruiting for nine positions:. *5 representing central Douglas County. *2 representing south Douglas County. *1 representing north Douglas County. *1 representing west Douglas County.
kqennewsradio.com
BARBECUE AND CRAFT FAIR THIS WEEKEND IN GLIDE
Glide Rural Fire Protection District will have its annual barbecue and craft fair this weekend. The event will run Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be held at the Glide Community Center. Barbecued tri-tip will be served along with...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS
Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue), Oct. 11
CFPA release, Oct. 10, 2022 – Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue). Sunday, September 18th, 2022, IFPL also increasing inland. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has lowered to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure levels will increase as follows: Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at designated locations only, keeping in mind that landowners or other agencies do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Debris burning, including in burn barrels, is still prohibited. Over the last month, we still have not received a substantial amount of rainfall, and there is still no sign of additional rain in the upcoming forecast. As fuels continue to dry back out from the light rains in September, they become more receptive to sparks and other ignition sources, thus the need for more fire precaution. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season continues, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed if weather conditions and fire danger become more severe. We will be monitoring the weather for any changes, and will update our levels accordingly. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
kqennewsradio.com
UCC STUDENTS ON PATH TO MASTER’S DEGREE WITH NEW PARTNERSHIP
Umpqua Community College has partnered with the University of Oregon to establish a grant-funded program benefitting students who struggle to pay tuition and are seeking industrial science careers. A release said the Oregon Pathways to Industrial Research Careers guides students on a clear path from community college to master’s degrees...
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash in Josephine County leaves man dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road in Josephine County left a man dead Saturday evening, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses saw two...
kqennewsradio.com
GLIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT RESPONDS TO LEAD INSPECTION
The Glide School District is responding following a lead inspection of the district’s old middle school building. A release from Superintendent Patrick Mayer said the Archie Creek Fire in the fall of 2020 caused substantial damage to homes and other structures in the Glide community. The Federal Emergency Management Agency became involved and made resources available to Glide residents. Glide Revitalization, a local non-profit organization, took on the task of distributing FEMA resources to Glide residents. The group needed a space to coordinate its work and approached the school district about leasing the former middle school building, which was not being used for instruction at that time. The district agreed and entered into a lease with the organization. In exchange for the use of the building, Glide Revitalization agreed to work on updating the old school building.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA CREWS DEAL WITH THREE WILDLAND FIRES ON MONDAY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three wildland fires on Monday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said at 4:45 a.m. DFPA and firefighters from the Azalea Rural Fire Protection District responded to a .25 acres brush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road near the Galesville Reservoir in Azalea. Responders had the McGinnis Fire contained by 1:00 p.m.
kqennewsradio.com
DEQ AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Advisory remains in place for Douglas County through the end of Friday. The Cedar Creek Fire, near Oakridge, combined with northerly winds, is causing smoke concentrations to increase at times, leading to unhealthy air quality levels. DEQ’s advisory said smoke levels can...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged harassment incident on Monday. An RPD report said just before 12:00 p.m. the 38-year old and another man were playing cards on the Gaddis Park bike path in the 800 block of West Highland Street. For some reason the suspect wanted the victim to leave his camp. The victim wouldn’t leave and the suspect allegedly shoved him. The victim alleged that the suspect also sat on top of him and pummeled him with his fist. He had injuries to corroborate this.
Comments / 0