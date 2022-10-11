ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News

The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Josh Hader on track when San Diego Padres need him most

It took quite some time for Josh Hader to get comfortable with the San Diego Padres. He had begun to struggle before the trade deadline as rumors swirled about, something that had occurred in 2021 as well. And it was not a surprise that Hader struggled after the trade to the Padres, taking nearly a month to settle in and get into a rhythm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Ranking MLB managerial vacancies

There are already a number of clubs looking for a new manager or heading into the offseason with an uncertain managerial situation. We take a look at which of the open gigs is the most appealing for prospective candidates. 5. Kansas City Royals. Pros. Talented core of position players. Easier...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for Thursday's divisional round

The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB
theScore

Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
