3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Padres obviously terrified of Dodgers fans with feeble NLDS ticket policy
The San Diego Padres controversially upset the 101-win New York Mets in the National League Wild Card Series and bought themselves an NLDS matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. For every Padres fan, the potential of knocking the Dodgers out of the playoffs is probably better than winning the World Series itself.
Umpire gifts Dodgers early lead over Padres with crazy missed call
The San Diego Padres jumped out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS after trailing for all of Game 1. Manny Machado took a 2-1 Clayton Kershaw offering over the left field wall to put the Padres up 1-0. Freddie Freeman responded...
MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News
The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
What happens if Yankees’ weather ruins ALDS Game 2 vs Cleveland Guardians?
Wednesday was a beautiful day for baseball in the Bronx, less than 24 hours after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the series opener Tuesday night. Sadly, no baseball was played, by design. Rob Manfred’s newfangled playoff schedule has some kinks that still need to be worked out,...
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yankees vs Guardians: NYY has opportunity to put nail in the coffin after game moved
Due to weather, the ALDS Game 2 between the Yankees game against the Guardians has been rescheduled. It’s raining in New York City. That means Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will be played on Friday afternoon instead of Thursday night. The...
Isiah Kiner-Falefa already making Yankees regret Oswald Peraza ALDS roster decision
When the New York Yankees dropped their ALDS roster on Tuesday, some fans were let down. They were hoping for more aggressive moves from manager Aaron Boone to improve the position player side of things. With so many reasonable players to leave off the roster — Aaron Hicks, Marwin Gonzalez,...
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Josh Hader on track when San Diego Padres need him most
It took quite some time for Josh Hader to get comfortable with the San Diego Padres. He had begun to struggle before the trade deadline as rumors swirled about, something that had occurred in 2021 as well. And it was not a surprise that Hader struggled after the trade to the Padres, taking nearly a month to settle in and get into a rhythm.
Ranking MLB managerial vacancies
There are already a number of clubs looking for a new manager or heading into the offseason with an uncertain managerial situation. We take a look at which of the open gigs is the most appealing for prospective candidates. 5. Kansas City Royals. Pros. Talented core of position players. Easier...
MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for Thursday's divisional round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
