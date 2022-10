The Royal Society of Arts has been accused of punishing staff who spoke out about their campaign to unionise the 270-year-old charity. The Observer reported last week that almost half the charity’s workforce below senior manager level had joined the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), with a petition indicating most staff backed unionisation. The RSA senior management team led by Andy Haldane, a former chief economist at the Bank of England, has rebuffed three requests to voluntarily recognise the union.

