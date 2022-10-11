Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
WCVB
Massachusetts shelter for migrants originally flown to Martha's Vineyard expected to close this weekend
HOLYOKE, Mass. — Dozens of migrants who were originally flown to Martha's Vineyard are moving out of a shelter established by the state at Joint Base Cape Cod this week. The Venezuelan migrants were flown from San Antonio, Texas, to the Massachusetts island on Sept. 14, aboard flights financed by the state of Florida. No shelter or other resources were in place on Martha's Vineyard when they arrived.
Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country
USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
Brunswick supports Appalachian Trail Community application
Brunswick will soon apply to become a certified Appalachian Trail Community, a designation that helps communities show their commitment and connection to the trail. Abbie Ricketts, who has been involved in Brunswick economic issues, said she has been working on an application for the city to file. She asked city officials during a meeting on Tuesday to sign on so she can continue the effort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pacheco faces challenge from Collins for Taunton senate seat. Who are the candidates?
It’s experience versus a new face this election season. Longtime incumbent state Sen. Marc Pacheco, a Taunton Democrat, faces a challenge from a fellow Tauntonian, Republican Maria Collins. Redistricting following the 2020 Census has made some significant changes to the shape of the district. The new district, which will...
Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Everybody loves a good, hardworking pickup truck, especially auto thieves in New England. Yes, pickup trucks are in high demand, and they don't even have to...
Maine school district votes against removal of one of the nation’s most-challenged books
A school board in southern Maine on Monday voted almost unanimously to keep “Gender Queer: A Memoir” in school libraries after some parents and community members challenged the book over illustrations of nudity and sex. “Gender Queer” was the most frequently challenged book in America last year, according...
Maine Lobstermen Push Back Against New Whale Laws
Lobster fishermen in Maine are already salty about the American lobster being added to the “red list.” But now they’ve hired a former Department of Justice official to represent them in a case against the new whale protection laws. The Maine Lobsterman’s Association is appealing its case against the new laws to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. They stated recently that they’ve hired Paul Clement, who served as US solicitor general from 2004 to 2008.
Comments / 0