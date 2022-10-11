ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahant, MA

WCVB

Massachusetts shelter for migrants originally flown to Martha's Vineyard expected to close this weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Dozens of migrants who were originally flown to Martha's Vineyard are moving out of a shelter established by the state at Joint Base Cape Cod this week. The Venezuelan migrants were flown from San Antonio, Texas, to the Massachusetts island on Sept. 14, aboard flights financed by the state of Florida. No shelter or other resources were in place on Martha's Vineyard when they arrived.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country

USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Frederick News-Post

Brunswick supports Appalachian Trail Community application

Brunswick will soon apply to become a certified Appalachian Trail Community, a designation that helps communities show their commitment and connection to the trail. Abbie Ricketts, who has been involved in Brunswick economic issues, said she has been working on an application for the city to file. She asked city officials during a meeting on Tuesday to sign on so she can continue the effort.
BRUNSWICK, MD
Outsider.com

Maine Lobstermen Push Back Against New Whale Laws

Lobster fishermen in Maine are already salty about the American lobster being added to the “red list.” But now they’ve hired a former Department of Justice official to represent them in a case against the new whale protection laws. The Maine Lobsterman’s Association is appealing its case against the new laws to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. They stated recently that they’ve hired Paul Clement, who served as US solicitor general from 2004 to 2008.
MAINE STATE

