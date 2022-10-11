Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA announces drinking water filtration progress, Sweeney Water Treatment Plant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Pubic Utility Authority has announced a milestone in its Granular Activated Carbon filter system progress. All water being distributed to customers from the Sweeney Water Treatment plant is 100% PFAS and Gen X free. The new GAC filters have been under construction since 2019....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic delays expected this Saturday during annual Ironman event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your plans take you through parts of New Hanover County this Saturday, you can expect some delays. The annual IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon event is returning, kicking off in Wrightsville Beach and ending at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. Causeway Drive in Wrightsville...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended. Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch hosting LakeFest at Greenfield Lake
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is being held later this month at Greenfield Lake. Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its annual LakeFest educational festival on October 22nd to celebrate science, nature, and wildlife native to the region. The family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 a.m....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC to begin buying locally-grown food from underserved farmers for school meals
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The USDA has signed an agreement with Governor Cooper and the State Department of Agriculture to begin a Farm to Table program in North Carolina lunchrooms. The agreement will allow the state to buy locally and regionally-grown food from underserved farmers and producers to distribute...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives $500,000 gift from Wilmington family
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington family has made a generous gift to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to support hematology and oncology patients. The unnamed family has pledged $500,000 to provide additional services to support patients at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute. This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County cable ferry resuming operations
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elwell Ferry, which shuttles vehicles over the Cape Fear River for free, has resumed service after a hiatus of more than two years. Elwell Ferry normally carries about 75 vehicles a day, usually one crossing at a time. It’s one of three remaining inland cable ferries operated by the NCDOT.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach posts pet fire safety tips as part of Fire Prevention Week
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This week is fire prevention week. As part of the safety awareness being raised, Carolina Beach has some tips for keeping your pet from causing a fire and what to do if you’re ever faced with a blaze. Nearly 1,000 fires are started...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue changing shield appearance to help identify firefighters
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire/Rescue is attempting to make it easier to distinguish firefighters during a blaze. The group says they will be transitioning into different color passport shields over the next few days to help them identify who is who on the fireground. Engine companies will wear...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plasma donation centers see rise in donors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Plasma donation has been around for years, and it’s also one way to make some extra cash. A Wilmington medical facility has seen more plasma donors in recent months. Plasma can create life-saving medicine and is used in trauma situations, however, plasma donations have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair officially underway
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair officially kicked off on Tuesday at 3:30 pm. It is the closest fair happening in the Cape Fear area this year, since the Cape Fear Fair and Expo was canceled. The fair will run through 8 pm on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport fishing tournament uses polygraph examiner to avoid cheats
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – It’s a story that shocked the fishing world a few weeks ago when two fishermen were caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament with a prize worth thousands of dollars. With so much money on the line, some measures have been put in place...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Town Council accepts 85 acre land gift
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Mayor Shannon Phillips and the Sunset Beach Town Council have accepted around 85 acres of land within the Town limits. The gift includes the Twin Lakes, the property they reside on, and the 20-acre parcel of marshland south of Sunset Boulevard West. Member Managers...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Fire Department hosting open house event
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is hosting an open house event at one of their fire stations as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The first ever ‘See You at the Station’ event is planned for Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Oak Island Fire Station 2.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center makes repairs, asking community for help purchasing furnishings
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Repairs and updates have been made to the Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center in Wilmington. The Center has been serving Veterans experiencing homelessness for more than 20 years, and is now asking the community for help filling the Center with new furnishings. The Good Shepherd Center...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family Day being held at Cape Fear Museum
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A free event for the whole family is being held this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum. Family Day is scheduled to run from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on October 15th. The event will included a fire ball demo, s’mores making, an up-close look...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nightly road closures near Greenfield Lake planned this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A five month project to repair the Greenfield Lake Spillway will lead to a lane closure for the next few nights. The first phase of the multi-month project will require closures of Burnett Boulevard between Carolina Beach Road and Greenfield Street this week between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Production Assistant- 525
WWAY-TV, LLC has an opening for a Production Assistant. This position is responsible for operating studio equipment during live and recorded broadcasts. The successful candidate will have experience with studio television production, non-linear editing and videography. Production Assistants have to be able to think on their feet and stay calm under pressure. Teleprompter and pedestal camera experience preferred. This position is 30 hours per week.
