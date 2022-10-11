Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Ben Simmons Airballs Midrange Jumper During Nets Public Practice
VIDEO: Ben Simmons practice airball.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every hero needs a sidekick. Every main course needs a side dish. No man is an island. Pick a cliche. The point is that everyone and everything needs someone or something to complement them. Even the most powerful force on earth doesn’t exist on its own such as NBA superstars.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
NBA Rookie of the Year rankings: Banchero looks to end top pick struggles
As the new NBA season comes closer, intrigue will begin forming around offseason acquisitions across the league. The top rookies chosen in June's draft are among those changing pieces. In our first edition of the Rookie of the Year rankings, we'll look at five frontrunners vying for one of the...
NBA・
theScore
Draymond fined, not suspended for punching Poole
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined but won't be suspended for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice last week, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters late Tuesday night. Green is expected to take part in the team's final preseason game on Friday and suit up to begin...
CBS Sports names Duke's Dereck Lively ACC Freshman of the Year
Duke's Dereck Lively, tabbed as the No. 1 player in the country in the final 247Sports.com player rankings for the Class of 2022, has been named the ACC's Preseason Freshman of the Year by CBSSports.com. The 7'1", 230 pound center from Westtown School in Philadelphia, PA figures to be a key contributor for the Blue Devils in his first (and only?) year on the college level.
South Carolina women's basketball: Aliyah Boston could rewrite the Gamecock record book
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Just a few short years ago Gamecock fans watched a generational talent break school records that were previously thought untouchable. This season they’ll do it ago. A’ja Wilson rewrote the school record book during her senior season, highlighted by breaking Sheila Foster’s career-scoring mark. Now, despite two pandemic-shortened seasons, Aliyah Boston has her sights set on rewriting the records again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
NBA regular-season win total best bets: Pistons, Kings to top low numbers
While the new NBA season brings all 30 teams back in action for the first time in months, it also provides bettors the chance to make some money on year-long win totals. Predicting game-in, game-out picks can have bettors fall victim to circumstance or poor luck, but extrapolating an opinion over the course of a whole season allows for tons of course correction.
NBA・
theScore
Is extra rest an advantage in the playoffs? It's ... complicated
One of the changes in the first year of Major League Baseball's new, expanded playoff format is that the best regular-season teams have more rest before they begin postseason play. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league bypassed the wild-card round, which was expanded from a single-game,...
NFL・
theScore
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Ingram off waivers
The NHL's waiver frenzy has resulted in two new players for the Arizona Coyotes. The club claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki from the Calgary Flames on Sunday, and goaltender Connor Ingram from the Nashville Predators on Monday. Valimaki was chosen 16th overall by the Flames at the 2017 NHL Draft, but...
theScore
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
MLB Wednesday best bets: Phillies to start strong in Atlanta
We had a very good day on the diamond Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers came through on the run line (+100) and Yordan Alvarez soared past the over on 1.5 total bases (+110). We'll look to build on a strong start to the playoffs with two more plays for a small Wednesday slate.
MLB・
Comments / 0