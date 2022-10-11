Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
$125,000 in funding for chronic conditions and disease awareness in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department got more than $125,000 in funding to help in the prevention of chronic diseases and conditions. That money will be used for education, management, and awareness. The department also plans to carry out a social study to determine what factors affect the...
kgns.tv
UISD discusses recent flu outbreak
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees held its business and instructional committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon where they discussed the effects of the flu season. Even though it happens every year, UISD says one of its schools has already been hit hard. UISD is discussing a recent...
kgns.tv
UISD issues rules for Halloween costumes
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is preparing for All Hallows’ Eve; as a result, the district will be allowing only certain grade levels to dress up on the Monday of Halloween. According to UISD officials, only elementary schools will be hosting events that will allow students to wear costumes; however, with some regulations. Costumes must be easy to move in, with no masks or face paint, also, no clown costumes, no pointy or sharp props, and no weapons or props that resemble weapons.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo officials raise awareness on domestic violence
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and Casa Misericordia came together to raise awareness on domestic violence within the medical community. On Wednesday, officials with Casa Misericordia shared some medical issues such as obesity, anxiety and depression can be linked to domestic violence. They spoke to health care...
kgns.tv
Rise in flu cases in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cold and flu season is on the horizon. Still, there have already been more than a thousand cases of influenza being reported locally, particularly in both school districts. UISD’s Cuellar Elementary alone had 85 students get sick over the last three weeks and they see four...
kgns.tv
Allie’s Bird Project offers support for Laredo families in the NICU
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and one organization is doing all it can to give a big hug to families that find themselves in a tough position with their newborns. Tens of thousands of families across the United States are devastated each year...
kgns.tv
UISD holds committee meetings
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In light of the Uvalde tragedy, Texas school districts, including LISD and UISD, have been updating or going over their safety protocols. Two UISD committee meetings are happening on Tuesday, October 11, at the Student Activity Complex at 6 p.m. Some topics to be discussed include updates from the office of Safety, Crisis, and Security Department and will report findings from the district-wide intruder detection audit.
kgns.tv
Laredo Film Society to screen documentary ‘Ricochet’ on Sunday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society (LFS) wants you to join them for a screening of the documentary Ricochet on Sunday, October 16. The documentary follows the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant who was accused of killing a woman in 2015. The Laredo Film...
kgns.tv
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo continues to host a series of political forums letting people get to know the candidates vying for their votes. The candidates for District 1 and District 2 battled it out Tuesday night, October 11. On Wednesday, October 12, going head-to-head will be...
kgns.tv
KGNS News provides Election Guide
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you have any questions regarding the elections, your good neighbor station has got you covered. KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo have set up an elections guide for 2022 to where you can find all of the relevant information necessary to get you ready for election season.
kgns.tv
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - What was supposed to be a calm Wednesday afternoon at a Laredo mall turned into a spectacle for many shoppers. According to shoppers who were at the mall, several FBI agents were seen at Mall Del Norte walking in and out of one of the businesses.
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kgns.tv
Webb County approves architectural services for fire station
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new fire station could be coming to south Webb County in the near future. During Tuesday’s Commissioners Court, Webb County approved the architectural services for a future fire station that will be located in south Webb County. According to Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, this station...
Ask Laredo: Are you guys drinking tap WATER?
I recently moved here and am wondering if it’s safe to drink tap water or if I should opt for a water filter pitcher.
kgns.tv
Commissioners vote on arena design for fairground project
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners vote on the design for the arena that’s part of the fairgrounds project. Out of the three options, the arena chosen will have a capacity of 2,500. It will include an exhibition hall and air conditioning. However, commissioners say that the arena can be expanded in the future if needed.
kgns.tv
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick campaigns in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped by the Gateway City as part of his re-election campaign. He held a press conference in Laredo where he spoke about several issues including water levels, gas prices and the topic of immigration and the border. “Texas is spending 4...
kgns.tv
A Front Will Change Our Weather Monday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm weather will continue this week and weekend. A weak front will dissipate as it reaches our area on Thursday. I will show only a slim shower chance. The front will not change our temperatures. A much more notable front will arrive from the north on Monday with a good chance of showers, and cooler temperatures will follow.
kgns.tv
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is found dead inside a cigar shop in northeast Laredo but the Laredo Police Department says there’s no indication of a crime being committed. On Tuesday, October 11, the owner of the cigar shop said he saw that the man was apparently...
foxsanantonio.com
Border Patrol K-9 discovers over a dozen migrants locked in grain hopper railcar
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents say K9 Timmy stopped a smuggling attempt after finding 13 migrants sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas. On October 10, K9 Timmy and his handler were inspecting an eastbound train, when K9 Timmy found a total of 13...
