Tyler, TX

KTRE

GMET family grows just a little bit bigger

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels. Updated: 1 hour ago.
GILMER, TX
ketk.com

PET OF THE WEEK: Heidi

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas brought Heidi, a 10-week-old puppy, to visit East Texas Live on Wednesday. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, with an estimated birth date of Aug. 2. Based on photos of her mom, SPCA of East Texas believe she is a lab/Aussie mix who will grow to at least 50 pounds.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Police Share an Important Reminder that Many of Us Forget

Police in Tyler, TX have reminder for ALL of us. Which is good, because, I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education. Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location

TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
GLADEWATER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas

It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
GILMER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

The Library in Tyler, TX Is Great Except This One Issue

Let me start by saying that I am a big fan of the library in Tyler, Texas. This article isn’t to throw criticism toward the people that keep things running, because I am sure that is not an easy job but I do believe there is something that we could change about the library that would make it used by more people. The one change that I suggest for the library in Tyler, Texas is to get rid of the fee that it charges people if you live outside the city limits.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
TROUP, TX
101.5 KNUE

11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 64 blocked in Rusk County after major crash

UPDATE: Officials said one lane is open with deputies alternating traffic control. “A significant cleanup is necessary,” officials said. “Expect delays of up to an hour unless you seek an alternate route.” RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash has closed a portion of State Highway 64, and officials said drivers are encouraged to […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

