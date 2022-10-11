Read full article on original website
Listen to Bigg Sugg’s “Drinking Song”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
Meg Baird Announces New Album Furling, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Meg Baird has a new album on the way, her first solo record since 2015’s Don't Weigh Down the Light. It’s titled Furling and it’s out January 27 via Drag City. The guitarist and singer-songwriter has shared “Will You Follow Me Home?” with a video to preview the LP. Take a look below.
Lil Yachty Releases Video for Viral New Song “Poland”: Watch
Last week, apparently in response to leaks, Lil Yachty posted a F1lthy-produced song called “Poland” on SoundCloud. It quickly went viral, with rappers like Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa, and DDG among the many to react to the track and its hook, “I took the Wock to Poland.” Yachty has now officially released “Poland” across digital streaming platforms. It’s co-produced by F1lthy, Lucian, and Lukrative, and comes with a music video directed by Cole Bennett. Check it out below.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
Kiss the Ring
Spend enough time with Rome Streetz’s catalog and you’ll find yourself thinking about infrastructure collapse. A 36-year-old rapper raised in eastern Queens, he’s the best bar-for-bar rhymer to come out of New York City in a half-decade; a resident of the Bed-Stuy neighborhood immortalized by the Notorious B.I.G. and JAY-Z, he boasts comparable expertise in the narcotics trade. In a more bountiful era, he’d have been a fixture on BET countdowns and Hot 97 drive-time blocks, back when their frequencies were beamed into every set-top box and Ford Explorer in the tri-state. Now? He delivers polished albums and white-knuckled mixtapes enjoyed by small audiences, fingers crossed that one of his breakneck sixteens will go viral.
Mercury Announces EP, Samples Queen on New Song “Freddie”: Listen
Atlanta-based rapper Mercury has announced a new EP, FearMercury, which comes out December 7. It’ll include a new song called “Freddie” that prominently samples Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The single arrives with a video directed by Bobby Astro. It opens with shots of Mercury smoking before cutting to clips of her rapping and skating around a photo studio. Check it out below.
Listen to Weyes Blood’s New Song “Grapevine”
Weyes Blood has shared a song from her new album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. It’s called “Grapevine,” and you can listen to it below. “Grapevine” is a road song set along the titular stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5. “Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other,” Natalie Mering said of the track in press materials. “We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”
Watch Animal Collective Cover Silver Jews’ “Trains Across the Sea”
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXMU, where they played a live version of the Silver Jews song “Trains Across the Sea.” The track first appeared on Silver Jews’ 1994 debut, Starlite Walker; in the session, Animal Collective spliced it with live favorite “Genie’s Open,” which has not officially been released. Watch it happen below.
Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up With Rufus Wainwright for New Song “The Loneliest Time”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new song: “The Loneliest Time” is a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright and the latest single from Jepsen’s upcoming album of the same name. The song was produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Jepsen on the Dedicated song “Julien,” and was co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert. Listen below.
Listen to FCG Heem’s “Grammy” [ft. Lil Poppa]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Grammy” sounds a lot like other melodic pain rap songs you have probably heard throughout the South, but what’s different about it is that the mood is optimistic instead of melancholy. Fort Lauderdale’s FCG Heem acknowledges that, given his roots, success will be an uphill climb, but his dreams are still intact. He’s got a bent to his croons that make it sound like he’s shrugging off his heavy-hearted flashbacks. Similarly, Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa calmly coos about the violence and bad choices he grew up around, though a bigger purpose has him wanting to power through it all: “I’m the chosen one to take care of the family.” Together, Heem and Poppa haven’t exactly made a feel good song, but it is a hopeful one.
“Hurricane”
Katie Crutchfield writes about the weather as an uncontrollable force hovering above our lives, its shifting patterns offering language for our own inexplicable behavior. She recorded her debut as Waxahatchee in the midst of a snowstorm, but it wasn’t until 2013's Cerulean Salt that she fully mined the natural world for metaphors: the truth loomed like the sky over a lover's deception, each argument a battle with a vast ocean. 2017's Out in the Storm likened breaking up to fleeing a tempest—“you wanna name my weakness/you wanna be the rain”—and as its electric fuzz yielded to the warm, lucid Americana of 2020’s Saint Cloud, the horizon seemed to have finally cleared.
I will not use the body’s eyes today.
A casual stroll through the Fire-Toolz’s catalog can induce vertigo. Each song flirts with unabashed forays into disparate genres—extreme metal, IDM, jazz fusion—changing course before you can get a handle on exactly what is happening. Just as you begin to enjoy your newfound affinity for industrial screamo or what sounds like a melted Windham Hill LP played backwards (or both at the same time), producer Angel Marcloid flips the radio dial. It’s like that old saw: “If you don’t like a Fire-Toolz song, just wait five seconds.”
Stormzy Announces New Album This Is What I Mean
Stormzy has announced that his third studio album will arrive later this year. This Is What I Mean is due out November 25 (via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope). The 12-track release, according to a press release, was mostly written during a retreat to Osea Island, a small island in the Blackwater Estuary that’s accessible by car for only a few hours each day due to the rising tide. In a statement describing the recording process, Stormzy said:
Listen to Bla$ta’s “5 On It” [ft. Rucci]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Bla$ta is a rapper from North Richmond, California who has a questionable rattail haircut and a conversational flow that makes it seem like he’s telling you a story while you’re riding shotgun in the whip. “5 On It” is true to that spirit. Bla$ta runs through the moments that made him who he is: “Hurry up, for you run out of a time on me/Can’t do no pullin’ over, I got that fire on me.” Inglewood’s Rucci drops in with a short yet energetic guest appearance, but there’s a gravity to Bla$ta that places most of the attention on him. It’s the small moments that really do it: The sprinkle of AutoTune every couple of lines, the drumless rendering of the hook the second time around.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, Daphni, Open Mike Eagle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Macula Dog, Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka, and Shabason & Krgovich. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
“Cry Alone”
On last year’s fuzz-slathered pop ripper “Into,” Abi Ooze bluntly told a lover they’re not the one; now she’s the person facing rejection. “Cry Alone,” her latest single, taps into that streak of Ramones-era punk that filters ’60s girl groups’ sugarcane melodies through tough vocals and fast, scuzzy guitars. Drums and power chords throw muscle behind Ooze as she recounts the bullshit of being stood up and spending the weekend sobbing on the floor. Then, after two top-tier guitar solos, she tries to save face by saying that crying is what she’d rather be doing anyway. Abi Ooze is one of the best hook writers in Northwest Indiana’s stacked underground punk scene, and it’s hard to balance indignance toward her situation—who would do her dirty like this?—with excitement for another great song.
Soccer Mommy Scores New York Times and Serial Productions Podcast We Were Three
Soccer Mommy has composed an original score for We Were Three, a new podcast series from The New York Times and Serial Productions. Hosted by This American Life producer Nancy Updike, the three-part series explores the difficulties of family life during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Nancy Updike is a titan of...
“Idol; Re-Run”
Westerman has been gone for two years, but his music is not the sort to announce itself on reentry, or even to announce itself at all; the London singer-songwriter prefers to murmur gnomic provocations over pastoral folk disturbed by chilly electronic ripples. Co-produced by Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, his new single “Idol; Re-Run” floats somewhere between ease and disease, serenity and anxiety—peer beneath that beatific piano line and and Westerman isn't sighing the word “Mother,” but “Mother/Fucker.” The target, evidently, is former President Trump, who is the “idol” that is “running scared.” But Westerman sings it without venom, or even affect: the words just sort of drift free, eddying around the acoustic guitars and the muted trombone. Like a lot of his music, it's as soothing as it is disturbing, and lingers deceptively far past its fade out.
Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue With Previously Unreleased Demos
Sigur Rós have announced a new reissue of ( ) to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. The new album is out digitally on October 28, and will be available in physical formats on November 25. The new edition—remastered by engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound—includes B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Below, listen to a studio version of “Untitled #7” (aka “Dauðalagið” or “The Death Song”).
