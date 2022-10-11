Read full article on original website
Related
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’
A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many In New York Outraged After Dunkin’ Makes Secret Major Change
Many loyal customers are very upset Dunkin' has made a secret change. Late last week Dunkin' made a chance to its perks program, which is accessed via the Dunkin' app. The DD Perks program is now called the Dunkin’ Rewards. "Dunkin’ Rewards is driven and designed around member feedback....
New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.
Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.
HV Thieves Crash On New York’s Most Dangerous Road At 100 MPH, 2 At Large
Suspects fleeing an alleged robbery caused a very scary situation as they fled on a very dangerous road in the Hudson Valley at speeds of 100 MPH. On Tuesday around 11 a.m., New York State Police were told about a reported robbery attempt at the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider or wine enthusiast or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
‘Real Housewife of New Jersey’ Spotted at LEGOLAND, NY
She spent the day there with her family and it looked like they had a fabulous time. I am a huge fan of the 'Real Housewives' franchise on Bravo, especially the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' series. There's something about the Jersey wives. They bring tons of entertainment to the show, fabulous outfits and who can forget the famous table-flipping incident?
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter. "For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac...
Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?
Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
5 Easy Things All New York Homeowners Should Do Before Snow Fall
Is this your first winter in your new home? Maybe this isn't the first winter but the 15th? There are a few things that every homeowner needs to do to make sure that their house is in tip top shape. is there already a list of things you do by...
Popular Dressings Sold in New York May Cause ‘Life-threatening Reaction’
New Yorkers are warned to check their homes for recalled dressings that should be thrown out right away. TreeHouse Foods has voluntarily recalled one batch of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. Tuscan Garden Salad Dressing Recalled in New York. "This recall is being conducted...
Haunted Hudson Valley: Local Legends And Tales
So was anybody actually aware that the Hudson Valley is kinda sorta a hot spot for "supernatural activity"? Trust me, I know I wasn't aware or at least not actively aware and I think that probably goes for the majority of people like me who live here in the Hudson Valley. When you're here, though you may not mean to, you can take for granted the place you're from.
Could Your Older Hudson Valley NY Home Have Dangerous Lead Paint?
Have you recently purchased a home in the Hudson Valley? Congratulations if you have! It is a big step in life and memories. Did you check to see if it had lead paint? While lead paint was banned in 1978 there are a few things you need to look for before you start cutting into walls or making updates.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0