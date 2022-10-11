ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’

A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality

If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
AGRICULTURE
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
‘Real Housewife of New Jersey’ Spotted at LEGOLAND, NY

She spent the day there with her family and it looked like they had a fabulous time. I am a huge fan of the 'Real Housewives' franchise on Bravo, especially the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' series. There's something about the Jersey wives. They bring tons of entertainment to the show, fabulous outfits and who can forget the famous table-flipping incident?
GOSHEN, NY
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad

We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Haunted Hudson Valley: Local Legends And Tales

So was anybody actually aware that the Hudson Valley is kinda sorta a hot spot for "supernatural activity"? Trust me, I know I wasn't aware or at least not actively aware and I think that probably goes for the majority of people like me who live here in the Hudson Valley. When you're here, though you may not mean to, you can take for granted the place you're from.
POLITICS
