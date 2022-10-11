ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 3

Related
247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Lipe Moala breaks down his decision

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Lipe Moala committed to Oregon on Friday night. Moala took an unofficial visit to Oregon three weeks ago and the Ducks offered on the trip. We heard some buzz that he could make a quick decision and commit to the Ducks and he followed through on that.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Michigan State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
Entertainment
idesignarch.com

800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon

Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch

Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Ducks Football: Keys to Knocking Off the Bruins

Our Oregon Ducks’ football season has been a spectacular one so far. Head coach Dan Lanning has assembled a really strong coaching staff that has progressively improved week after week. Mr. FishDuck himself has taken time away from his college football betting to savor what the Ducks are achieving.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Kval Tv#Meteorologist#Cbs#Spanish#Komo News#Univision Seattle#Kuns Tv#Nbc
High School Football PRO

Eugene, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Springfield High School football team will have a game with Willamette High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down

After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks coaching staff hitting recruiting trail during bye week

The Oregon Ducks’ mid-season bye week is a chance for self-improvement on the field and also a weekend for the coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail in full force. Dan Lanning and his staff, who were able to fit some recruiting visits in last week during their trip to Arizona, will be traveling this weekend as they continue to assemble their 2023 recruiting class — currently ranked No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite — and lay the ground work for 2024 and 2025.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY

Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER

The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change

EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy