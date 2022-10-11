Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
Street vendor ‘Frog’ and his joke books have become a University of Oregon institution
David “Frog” Miller has sold his small, photocopied books of groan-worthy jokes and cartoons from his chair just outside the University of Oregon Bookstore in Eugene to students, faculty and staff for the past 36 years. “What has orange fuzzy feet, a painted face and lives in a...
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
New Oregon OL commit Lipe Moala breaks down his decision
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Lipe Moala committed to Oregon on Friday night. Moala took an unofficial visit to Oregon three weeks ago and the Ducks offered on the trip. We heard some buzz that he could make a quick decision and commit to the Ducks and he followed through on that.
Power-5 WR commit locks in visit to Oregon
Oregon's coaching staff recently issued a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver and Wisconsin commit Trech Kekahuna. The Ducks are now preparing for a visit by.
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Keys to Knocking Off the Bruins
Our Oregon Ducks’ football season has been a spectacular one so far. Head coach Dan Lanning has assembled a really strong coaching staff that has progressively improved week after week. Mr. FishDuck himself has taken time away from his college football betting to savor what the Ducks are achieving.
Eugene, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
Oregon's first Latino-owned brewery gets ready to open second location
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez said it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kind of bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said. "We just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks coaching staff hitting recruiting trail during bye week
The Oregon Ducks’ mid-season bye week is a chance for self-improvement on the field and also a weekend for the coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail in full force. Dan Lanning and his staff, who were able to fit some recruiting visits in last week during their trip to Arizona, will be traveling this weekend as they continue to assemble their 2023 recruiting class — currently ranked No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite — and lay the ground work for 2024 and 2025.
One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast
Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
kezi.com
Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
