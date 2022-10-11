Read full article on original website
Montana State-Northern 3rd, Providence 6th in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestling poll
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Montana State-Northern Lights are third and the University of Providence Argos sixth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestling preseason poll. The Lights placed sixth at last year's NAIA national meet, while the Argos were 29th. Eastern Oregon, last year's Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament champions,...
