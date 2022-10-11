Read full article on original website
Check it out: Colorado Avalanche get Stanley Cup rings
DENVER (KDVR) — The NHL season may have already started but the Stanley Cup celebration isn’t over just yet and the Colorado Avalanche have the bling to prove it. To commemorate the Avs third Stanley Cup championship, the team partnered with Jostens to design a unique ring for staff and players. It’s set in 14-carat […]
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
NHL 2023 Stanley Cup odds: Favorites, best bets for 2022-23 champion
The beginning of the 2022-23 NHL season is just beginning, but it's never too early to look at the odds for the conclusion of the campaign. The Avalanche entered the 2021-22 season as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, and sure enough, months later, it was Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. who were lifting Lord Stanley at the season's end. It was the second time in the past three years that the preseason favorite went on to win the Stanley Cup, with the Lightning doing the same in 2020.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: From 'young and stupid' to Stanley Cup champ
DENVER -- So, now that Nathan MacKinnon has won a Stanley Cup, will he finally chill out?. The question takes five seconds to ask, but it leads the Colorado Avalanche alternate captain to share more about himself over a 20-minute interview than he has at any point in his nine-year NHL career.
NHL 2022-23 Season Predictions: Playoff Picks and Stanley Cup Winner
NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Atlantic Division:. 1. Tampa Bay Lightning. 2. Toronto Maple Leafs. 3. Florida Panthers. Metropolitan Division:. 1. New...
Avalanche unveil 2022 Stanley Cup rings, featuring 669 diamonds
The Colorado Avalanche unveiled their 2022 Stanley Cup rings on Monday night, and they are truly something to behold. According to the Avalanche, the rings feature 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut genuine sapphires, 2 round genuine sapphires, and 42 custom-cut genuine rubies. It is also 18.50 carats of genuine gemstones. It...
Dallas Stars 2022-23 season preview: Offseason changes bring new faces, uncertain expectations of transitioning team identity
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season starts on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators, fresh off a dramatic first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7. With a new year comes a fresh slate. Dallas made numerous moves in...
NHL Predictions: October 13 Including Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered much-watch TV. Today’s NHL Predictions featured game is the Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames.
Boston Bruins: Grading Don Sweeney’s 2022 Offseason
It was a quiet 2022 off-season in terms of roster subtractions and additions for Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney. Despite minor subtractions and additions to the 2022-23 roster, there was no shortage of storylines surrounding Sweeney. With free agency over, the 2022 Entry Draft in Montreal in the books, and training camp and the preseason in the books let’s look back and grade Sweeney’s 2022 offseason.
Tavares expects to play Leafs' season opener
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares expects to suit up in Wednesday's season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. "Feeling good. Tomorrow looks good. So, excited about that ... excited that I can be there right off the get-go," Tavares told TSN's Mark Masters. Tavares' status was in question after he...
Oilers’ 2022-23 Opening Night NHL Roster Now Set: What Next?
On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers (as did every other team in the NHL) needed to have their final rosters for opening night submitted to the league. GM Ken Holland did some last-minute juggling with the salary cap to get under the ceiling and maximized LTIR to do it, but the roster appears set.
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony
DENVER (AP) — For their sparkling Stanley Cup run, the Colorado Avalanche picked up some snazzy rings to commemorate the moment. How about these numbers: 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires — plus two more round sapphires — and 42 rubies. All told, its gemstone weight checks in around 18.5 carats.
Hockey Canada CEO departs, board steps down
Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that CEO Scott Smith has departed and the entire board of directors agreed to step down. The board will name an interim management committee before a new slate of directors is chosen by mid-December. Hockey Canada has been under intense scrutiny for months over a sexual...
