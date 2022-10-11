Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Oxford Leader
Having fun raising funds at Clear Lake
Nothing like not having to be in class and be able to get some fresh, crisp fall air. That’s what students at Clear Lake Elementary enjoyed on Sept. 30. The students annual “fundrun” helps the school raise fund for things like school equipment, classroom supplies, field trips, celebrations and assemblies. Each class is a team and they compete to raise the most funds. The schools goal this year was to raise $20,000. As of last Friday, students had raised over $24,200. Pictured here is kindergartener Jace Maskill crawling through bales of hay. More photos of the fun inside! Photo by Missy Zellen. We asked for photos and received more than we could publish. Below are more of your entries. Thank you! — Don Rush.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Students present research based on the American Prison Writing Archive
The Program in Racism, Immigration, and Citizenship hosted a panel discussion titled “Living in Prison: Insights from the American Prison Writing Archive” on Oct. 6. The event discussed the research of three Hopkins undergraduates based on the American Prison Writing Archive, a digital collection of over 3,300 essays by incarcerated people.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Powwow event celebrates Indigenous People’s Day at Hopkins
The University hosted its fourth annual Indigenous People’s Day Pow Wow on Oct. 10. Tribes from Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware gathered on Keyser Quad to commemorate Indigenous culture with intertribal music, dances and food. President of Indigenous Students at Hopkins (ISH) and member of the Mi'kmaq Nation...
Tomball ISD launches 'Super Senior' program with free admission to athletics, fine arts events
Tomball ISD debuted a new program in early October for residents in the district age 60 and older to receive free admission to TISD athletic events and fine arts performances. (Courtesy Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc.) Tomball ISD debuted a new program in early October for residents in the district...
