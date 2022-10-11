Read full article on original website
Texas’ Own Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Nominated For Nobel Prize
Our newest National Holiday "Juneteenth" which celebrates the end of slavery across the United States, was a holiday that got its birth right here in Texas and we can thank "The Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee for it. Who Is Opal Lee??. Opal Lee is the major force behind Juneteenth's...
