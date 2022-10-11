ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning

Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
VINELAND, NJ
One Arrested, Another Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ, H2oi Car Rally

The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept. 24th, continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when stopped car hit by pickup truck, cops say

A motorist was killed when a pickup truck ran off a roadway and struck her stopped car in Vineland early Tuesday. A 57-year-old Vineland man was driving a pickup north on North Delsea Drive around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and hit a car stopped at the exit from the McDonald’s, located at 306 N. Delsea, according to Vineland Police.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when car hits rear of dump truck, police say

A motorist was killed last week when his car struck a dump truck on a Gloucester County roadway, police said. Thurman H. Smith Jr., 37, of Chesilhurst, was driving a car west on Route 322/Glassboro Road near Fries Mill Road in Monroe Township shortly before midnight on Oct. 6 when his vehicle hit the rear of the truck, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
allaroundpennsauken.com

Detectives Investigating Shooting Of Seventeen-Year-Old Male

Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Atlantic City Stabbing

A 13-year-old boy was arrested for stabbing another juvenile during a fight, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:56 p.m., Atlantic City police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a stabbing. Officers Anthony Nastasi and Bayron Zelaya-Chavez arrived to find a 13-year-old juvenile from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
