$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
CHSRA eyes construction toward Bakersfield
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is applying for a $67 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve highway/rail grade crossings in Shafter, Calif. CHSRA on Oct. 11 reported that the grant, part of the Fiscal Year...
KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Kern County Probation Unit
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A Kern County probation unit was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around 8:16 p.m. on L and 28th streets in the city of Bakersfield. When Bakersfield Police Department responded to the call at the location, they determined that two...
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck early Wednesday morning in an area just north of the Grapevine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in 8.7 miles north of the Grapevine on Interstate 5 just south of Maricopa Highway around 5:54 a.m., according to the USGS.
Kern transitioning into fall-like temperatures
Kern County is going to start transitioning into more fall-like temperatures this weekend, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms still lingering through tomorrow for our mountains. A low-pressure system spinning off southern California is sticking around longer than expected, keeping conditions very seasonal. The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of about […]
BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
Kern Living: Higher Grilling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
At least 1 dead in I-5 motorcycle crash in Lebec
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involved a semi-truck along Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to CHP. The crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 near the Lebec Service Road exit, according to CHP’s Traffic […]
1 dead after motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has confirmed one person has died following a crash over the weekend involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. The crash involving a 2007 Harley Davidson and a Freightliner semi-truck was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on I-5 northbound south...
Coroner identifies man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed in an off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave. According to the report, it happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at around 5:15 p.m., about 3 miles west of Highway 14, at trail marker SC186.
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday night in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the crash.
Out-of-town ambulances helping Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed ambulances that look different driving around Kern. That’s because they aren’t from Hall Ambulance. They’re from out-of-town companies. These out-of-town ambulances are contracted by Hall Ambulance to keep up with the ongoing surge in calls for help. COVID-19 had a devastating impact on local front-line workers in […]
Mira Monte HS locked down, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
Warm temperatures continue throughout the week in Kern County
An area of low pressure can be seen on satellite this morning spinning just off the southern California coastline. With this low comes increased moisture for our are, mostly for the higher elevations near Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club. As heating occurs during the afternoon hours, expect chances of showers and thunderstorms for mostly the higher elevations of Kern County over the next few days. This low will push a bit further offshore by the end of the week which leads to dryer conditions once again.
Above-average temperatures expected through the week
Temperatures will remain well above average through the end of this week in Kern County. Expect some showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday through midweek in much of our mountain areas, as well as the Kern County desert, as a weak disturbance passes southward across Central California. A slight cool-down arrives this weekend with […]
The search for Razzle continues
One sighting led to a moment of hope for the community, a painted Shetland pony found along the road in Shafter Tuesday morning.
