Read full article on original website
Related
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
Donegal prepares for funerals of petrol station blast victims
The County Donegal village of Creeslough and nearby communities are preparing for a series of emotional funerals as police investigate the cause of an explosion that killed 10 people in Ireland. State pathologists were conducting postmortems on Monday at Letterkenny University hospital while Creeslough remained shrouded in grief after Friday’s...
Lucy Letby was ‘constant malevolent’ presence on neonatal ward, court hears
Nurse is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another 10 between June 2015 and June 2016
RELATED PEOPLE
Search for survivors continues after devastating 'gas blast' at Irish petrol station left three people dead
The search for survivors was continuing into the early hours of the morning after a horror petrol station explosion killed three people in a quiet Irish village. The Irish Garda last night confirmed here were three fatalities in an explosion at an Applegreen service station in Co Donegal, as the rescue operation continued more than 12 hours after the initial blast.
Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
BBC
Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court
Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
Grieving Widow Backed for Kicking Brother Out of House
"GET THE COPS INVOLVED. They had no right to pull this crap with you," one user commented. "It's your home, your property. The audacity is mind blowing."
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Freda Walker: Woman, 86, tied up and murdered by intruder, court told
An 86-year-old woman and her husband were tied up and gagged before she was murdered, a court has heard. Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January. Her 88-year-old husband Ken was found at the scene with serious injuries and was...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Village bids farewell to more blast victims
In a coffee shop in Creeslough, 10 candles flicker on the counter to remember those killed in the explosion that has devastated the village. No money passes through the till. Instead, a donation is asked for, with the money going towards the community support fund set up within recent days.
Creeslough victim Martina Martin ‘the ultimate mammy bear’, mourners hear
The funeral service for mother-of-four Martina Martin has heard that she was “the ultimate mammy bear” and a friendly face who worked at the heart of the Creeslough community.Mrs Martin, 49, was working in a shop when the service station explosion took place in the rural Co Donegal village.The family walked behind the hearse as it arrived at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.As the service began, Mrs Martin’s daughter Grainne brought forward a family picture to the altar as a symbol to represent her mother.Among the other symbols were a Harry Potter pillow, a coffee cup, and Black Magic chocolates.Parish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
U.K.・
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC
Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack
Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
Family Member Praised for Using Spray Bottle to 'Train' Nephew
"NTA. Your method of enforcing boundaries may be a little unorthodox, but it was effective (and hilarious)," one person said.
KIDS・
BBC
Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
BBC
Boston murder accused tells court he 'loved' estranged partner
A poultry worker accused of bludgeoning his estranged partner to death and mutilating her body has told a court he loved her. At Lincoln Crown Court, Kamil Ranoszek, 42, denied murdering Ilona Golabek, 27, whose body parts were found dumped in a park in November. The prosecution alleges he killed...
BBC
Ryan Thompson death: Two cyclists urged to help after man died on road
Two cyclists are being urged to come forward to help piece together the final moments of a young man who died walking home after a night out. Ryan Thompson was hit by a car during the early hours of Friday, 23 September in Denton Street, Carlisle. CCTV showed the 21-year-old...
Comments / 0