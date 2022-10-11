ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
The Guardian

Donegal prepares for funerals of petrol station blast victims

The County Donegal village of Creeslough and nearby communities are preparing for a series of emotional funerals as police investigate the cause of an explosion that killed 10 people in Ireland. State pathologists were conducting postmortems on Monday at Letterkenny University hospital while Creeslough remained shrouded in grief after Friday’s...
Daily Mail

Search for survivors continues after devastating 'gas blast' at Irish petrol station left three people dead

The search for survivors was continuing into the early hours of the morning after a horror petrol station explosion killed three people in a quiet Irish village. The Irish Garda last night confirmed here were three fatalities in an explosion at an Applegreen service station in Co Donegal, as the rescue operation continued more than 12 hours after the initial blast.
The Independent

Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
BBC

Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court

Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
BBC

Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress

The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC

Creeslough explosion: Village bids farewell to more blast victims

In a coffee shop in Creeslough, 10 candles flicker on the counter to remember those killed in the explosion that has devastated the village. No money passes through the till. Instead, a donation is asked for, with the money going towards the community support fund set up within recent days.
The Independent

Creeslough victim Martina Martin ‘the ultimate mammy bear’, mourners hear

The funeral service for mother-of-four Martina Martin has heard that she was “the ultimate mammy bear” and a friendly face who worked at the heart of the Creeslough community.Mrs Martin, 49, was working in a shop when the service station explosion took place in the rural Co Donegal village.The family walked behind the hearse as it arrived at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.As the service began, Mrs Martin’s daughter Grainne brought forward a family picture to the altar as a symbol to represent her mother.Among the other symbols were a Harry Potter pillow, a coffee cup, and Black Magic chocolates.Parish...
BBC

Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'

Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
BBC

Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help

A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC

Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street

Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC

Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack

Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
BBC

Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner

A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
BBC

Boston murder accused tells court he 'loved' estranged partner

A poultry worker accused of bludgeoning his estranged partner to death and mutilating her body has told a court he loved her. At Lincoln Crown Court, Kamil Ranoszek, 42, denied murdering Ilona Golabek, 27, whose body parts were found dumped in a park in November. The prosecution alleges he killed...
