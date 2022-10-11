SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO