San Antonio, TX

Jimmy Borum
5d ago

he right the cop had no justification to shoot , but let's be real if the kid hadn't try and flee he wouldn't have gotten shot . best course is to comply with a cops instructions . all these police shooting pretty much have the same begging not complying with cops instructions and running or fleeing .

Fk Garcia
5d ago

I believe this is a prime example of stupidity in the academy part. There are several angles to see this and the police chief has washed his hands by terminating the officer but I would love to see the training how long they train officers teaching officers to let issues go at the end of the shift, idle the anger at the of the day (tomorrow is a different day).

SomebodyStopMe
5d ago

While your at it Chief charge yourself for derelict of dutiy for letting illegals run off in the nite and not calling ICE while Trump was in office.....

