FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
KSAT 12
New Braunfels authorities responding to large mulch fire; roads closed
NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments are responding to a large mulch fire off North Solms Road on Tuesday morning. New Braunfels authorities said the fire started at around 1 a.m. at the Eggemeyer Land Clearing, in the 300 block of North Solms Road, north of Interstate 35.
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
KSAT 12
Pair unharmed after fire destroys Southwest Side apartment, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were able to successfully escape a fire at their Southwest Side apartment late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. at a two-story apartment in the 1100 block of Fenfield Avenue, not far from Bynum Avenue and Quintana Road.
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
mycanyonlake.com
Take a Sunday Drive at Canyon Lake’s Fifth Annual DAM Fine Car Show
The Fifth Annual DAM Fine Car Show and Sunday Drive rolls across the top of Canyon Lake Dam from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The fundraiser benefits the nonprofit DAM Community Alliance, which partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to help pay for repairs and improvements to facilities.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are investigating after a man was hit by van on the city’s North Side late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, near the intersection of Pinewood Lane and not far from Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue.
KSAT 12
Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
KSAT 12
San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season
SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary clean car at Super Sudz Car Wash this Halloween season. Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. “I wasn’t expecting for the car wash...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
First Warning: Cooler, wetter weather less than a week away
After a warm and dry start to October, a major change could bring a cold plunge of air along with much needed rain.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
KSAT 12
Man found dead under ‘possible suspicious circumstances’ at Southwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in his Southwest Side home on Tuesday morning. Police said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 2900 block of Hatton Street, near Cupples Road, at 8:30 a.m. The homeowner,...
Texas College Athlete Dies In 'Devastating' Wrong-Way Collision
A car driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into the student's car.
KSAT 12
OLLU student-athlete, 22-year-old man killed in weekend head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD. Police said a...
Texas Department of Transportation seeks federal funding for San Antonio rail service
TxDOT's letter outlined plans for additional service along the I-35 corridor, and expanded service to the Rio Grande Valley.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
All eyes on wetter weather late weekend
We'll head into the upcoming weekend with quiet weather, but will finish it much differently. -- Kristen Currie
Is Halloween candy really being laced with drugs? We asked Austin first responders
It's a question we've been getting a lot at KXAN: Why aren't you warning us about Halloween candy being laced with drugs?
KENS 5
'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death
SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure. A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators...
