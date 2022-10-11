ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

KSAT 12

Pair unharmed after fire destroys Southwest Side apartment, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were able to successfully escape a fire at their Southwest Side apartment late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. at a two-story apartment in the 1100 block of Fenfield Avenue, not far from Bynum Avenue and Quintana Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Take a Sunday Drive at Canyon Lake’s Fifth Annual DAM Fine Car Show

The Fifth Annual DAM Fine Car Show and Sunday Drive rolls across the top of Canyon Lake Dam from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The fundraiser benefits the nonprofit DAM Community Alliance, which partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to help pay for repairs and improvements to facilities.
CANYON LAKE, TX
KSAT 12

Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are investigating after a man was hit by van on the city’s North Side late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, near the intersection of Pinewood Lane and not far from Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
