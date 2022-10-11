ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 4

Related
105.5 The Fan

Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona

Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Polygamous group leader charged after young girls found in enclosed trailer in Arizona

A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Schwab
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Supportive Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Linus Affordable Housing#Hoa#The Federal Reserve#The Utah Stories
Outsider.com

Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
UTAH STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Community Policy