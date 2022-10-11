Read full article on original website
Here are the ten cities with the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 1.5 percent since June in a bid to cool inflation, hikes that are contributing to a cooling housing market and higher monthly mortgage payments.
Opinion: What would make you want to move to Utah?
Statistics show states with low taxes grow faster than states with high taxes. It isn’t the only factor, but it aids in a place’s overall livability.
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona
Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
Polygamous group leader charged after young girls found in enclosed trailer in Arizona
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years
Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
