Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
FIU unveils incredible field design for 'Vice Night' Friday game vs. UTSA
FIU unveiled a sick field design for its Friday night game against UTSA this week. The ‘Vice Night’ design features the Miami Vice pink and blue in the end zones with the FIU Panther in Vice colors at midfield. And the first look didn’t disappoint:. The Miami...
texashsfootball.com
Buffaloes Herd Around Coach Traylor, Texas Mainstay
Another victory for the UTSA Roadrunners, another impressive coaching performance by coach Jeff Traylor. Now, the rumor mill has begun circling about a Power 5 school poaching the San Antonio leader. On October 2, Colorado coach Karl Dorrell was fired after a winless 0-5 start on the season. According to...
KSAT 12
She’s a “gentle giant,” playing the game she loves: football
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a sport dominated by the guys, but at Barbara Bush Middle School on the Northeast Side of San Antonio, their offensive line is led by 13-year-old Isabella Green. “She came one day and said mom, I tried out for football, and I made it...
Somerset, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Medina Valley High School football team will have a game with Somerset High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
New report names San Antonio the safest big city in Texas
Several Texas cities, including Houston and Dallas landed near the bottom of the list.
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
McDonald's to give away free fries and nuggets at San Antonio’s Toyota Field this Saturday
The McDonald's Fry Truck will pull into the stadium for the pre-game party ahead of the San Antonio FC match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary
'We've identified three or four locations in San Antonio that we like, and we're in different stages of negotiations with each of those locations,' Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's CEO said.
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
KSAT 12
Pirate-themed playground honoring San Antonio boy who drowned in 2018 moves forward
SAN ANTONIO – There’s not a moment that goes by that April Chang doesn’t think about her son Mitchell. In February 2018, her three-year-old passed away after drowning at his San Antonio-area swim school. “It’s been four and a half years, but every day you cry, because...
Texas Department of Transportation seeks federal funding for San Antonio rail service
TxDOT's letter outlined plans for additional service along the I-35 corridor, and expanded service to the Rio Grande Valley.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
KENS 5
Actual cold front moving through San Antonio next week
Finally some relief from the heat! The high temperature after the cold front moves in will be 79 degrees.
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services academy introduces new career opportunity to San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has the only officer training academy in the nation that offers people who enjoy animals a chance to learn how to work with them and educate the community on taking care of them properly. Animal Care Services Cpl. Jason McCallister left an IT...
Comments / 0