San Antonio, TX

texashsfootball.com

Buffaloes Herd Around Coach Traylor, Texas Mainstay

Another victory for the UTSA Roadrunners, another impressive coaching performance by coach Jeff Traylor. Now, the rumor mill has begun circling about a Power 5 school poaching the San Antonio leader. On October 2, Colorado coach Karl Dorrell was fired after a winless 0-5 start on the season. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

Somerset, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Medina Valley High School football team will have a game with Somerset High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
SOMERSET, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
HOUSTON, TX
#Utsa#Conference Usa#The Second Time#Field Goals#American Football#College Football#Roadrunners#The C Usa#Florida International
KSAT 12

Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

