It was around this time last year that the very first questions began to be asked about Jadon Sancho. Trailed closely by Manchester United for the best part of three years, the subject of two summer-long transfer sagas, and undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players in European football, Sancho was expected to slot in and complete an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attack that had long been a work in progress. But even after all that, he didn’t really play.Not as much as he was supposed to, at least. Sancho started just seven of Solskjaer’s 17 games in charge...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO