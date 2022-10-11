ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Johnny Depp shocks fans with a new look, but why is he in NYC?

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The show must go on.

Johnny Depp has been spotted in New York, but many were wondering why the actor, who looked unrecognizable with a clean-shaven face , was in town.

The actor-slash-musician, 59, will appear alongside Jeff Beck at the Paramount in Huntington on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Depp and Beck are partway through their North American tour and will also take to the stage together in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGAm2_0iUbOIAg00
An unrecognizable Johnny Depp was seen in NYC ahead of several concerts on his tour with Jeff Beck.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Over the weekend, Depp was seen out in Port Chester, where he signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans. On Monday, the actor was seen leaving his Manhattan hotel and chatting with fans.

The “Edward Scissorhands” star raised eyebrows with his clean-shaven look, having trimmed off his trademark facial hair this summer for his role as King Louis XV of France in the forthcoming film “La Favorite.”

According to Deadline , principal photography for the film began in France on July 26 and is set to wrap later this month, which could explain his much different appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXtGK_0iUbOIAg00
Johnny Depp is seen leaving his New York City hotel on Monday.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dgAc_0iUbOIAg00
Johnny Depp posed for a photo with “Radio Man.”
WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6J0Z_0iUbOIAg00
Over the weekend, Depp was seen out in Port Chester where he signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQ5BQ_0iUbOIAg00
The actor-slash-musician, 59, will appear alongside Jeff Beck at the Paramount in Huntington on both Friday and Saturday nights.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The film — which has been acquired by Netflix — revolves around Jeanne du Barry, a working-class woman who became Louis XV’s final mistress.

A teaser photo released back in August showed Depp dressed as King Louis XV for the film, with his clean-shaven face covered in white powdered makeup.

The film is slated for release in February next year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFczh2oyKI
Depp is seen in a teaser photo for “La Favorite.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6gdY_0iUbOIAg00
Depp is seen with his trademark facial hair during his defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this year.

Depp has been keeping busy since emerging victorious from his blockbuster defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard in June.

In addition to filming “La Favorite,” the star has also been performing multiple music shows in Europe with Jeff Beck.

Jeff Beck kickstarted his 29-date US tour on Sept. 23 near Austin, Texas, and it will run through Nov. 12, finishing up in Reno, Nevada. Depp joined him on Oct. 1.

The pair performed together several times earlier this year, as well as released an album dubbed “18” on July 15.

Depp has dabbled in the music scene for years and even formed in the band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmjSo_0iUbOIAg00
Depp is seen on stage with Jeff Beck earlier this month. The pair are partway through their 29-date US tour.
SplashNews.com

Depp is currently dating — but allegedly not exclusive with Joelle Rich , one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his failed 2018 libel lawsuit against the Sun.

While spectators thought there may have been a romance brewing between Depp and fellow attorney Camille Vasquez during this spring’s trial, Rich was there, too, quietly supporting Depp in the courtroom.

Heard’s suit against Depp ended in June with the court ordering her to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post. Meanwhile, she was awarded $2 million for statements one of Depp’s former attorneys made about her that were deemed defamatory by the Fairfax County, Virginia, jury.

