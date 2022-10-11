COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Had you told Adam Koch, a Newark area resident, that he would be running a half marathon, he would not have believed it. “There’s no way I would’ve ever thought that I would’ve been able to do more than like three miles at a time,” said Koch, who has Cystic Fibrosis and is running the Columbus Half Marathon.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO