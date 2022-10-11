Read full article on original website
Cystic Fibrosis patient hoping to inspire others as he runs Columbus half marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Had you told Adam Koch, a Newark area resident, that he would be running a half marathon, he would not have believed it. “There’s no way I would’ve ever thought that I would’ve been able to do more than like three miles at a time,” said Koch, who has Cystic Fibrosis and is running the Columbus Half Marathon.
Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
Faith leaders advocating for affordable housing in Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some pastors are taking to the streets to advocate for affordable housing in central Ohio. Tuesday members of BREAD—Building Responsibility Equality And Dignity stood outside the St. Stephens Episcopal Church at High and Woodruff Avenue with signs to catch the interest of passersby. Father...
Headliner of Columbus Fashion Week runway show gives back to her native Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion meets philanthropy in Columbus this week. A Ukrainian-born clothing designer is coming back to where she grew up in Bexley. Now designer Natalia Fedner is the headliner for the Finale Runway show. Fedner’s clothing has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz,...
Suspect involved in Hilliard hit and run identified with help of social media
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a Hilliard hit and run from October 6 has been identified with the help of social media. Hilliard police shared photos of a vehicle that witnesses said struck a bicyclist. Police said the incident happened on Oct. 6 around 5:45 p.m....
Police searching for suspects in University District library beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park Monday ended in a deadly shooting, Columbus police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna...
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
Woman arrested after shooting at Whitehall Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested by SWAT officers after a shooting at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police said a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger at 3675 E. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. Both the victim and the shooter left the area before police arrived.
