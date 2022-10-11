Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
New York Post
Add these Dyson vacuum dupes to your Amazon cart before October Prime Day
Whenever we hear the name “Dyson,” it just sounds regal. But, we don’t love paying high prices all the time (or ever). Luckily, ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — which is taking place on Tues., Oct. 11 and Wed., Oct. 12 — the retailer has some Dyson dupes on sale.
Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Their High-End Vacuums for This Top-Selling Shark Model—and It’s $80 Off
Shop the powerful machine reviewers prefer over their Dysons for just $120.
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Fashion Deals Under $50 You'll Want to Add to Cart ASAP
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Digital Trends
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day
Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Refinery29
I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome
When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
Noise-cancelling headphones deal: Bose 700 now nearly half price
You can make a massive 40 per cent saving on Bose's premium wireless noise-cancellers with this Black Friday-beating deal on Amazon.
I found the best grout cleaner for just $2.50 at Home Depot – it’s a ‘no scrub’ solution & bubbled up right away
IT'S inevitable that the grout between your tiles will eventually need a good scrub. A TikToker revealed the bargain grout cleaner she swears by. TikTok user Honest Momma K shared the grout cleaner she found for just $2.50 at Home Depot. The TikToker compared three grout cleaners in a previous...
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale
When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
The best TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've found the best TV deals ahead of Amazon's next major deals event. The Amazon Early Access Sale, a special...
In Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day
Money, success, and love are great and all, but let’s be honest: Nothing feels quite as good as finding your go-to pair of jeans. IMO, everyone should have denim pants that are comfy and versatile, and make you feel sexy every time you pull them on. If you already have your “it” jeans, you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, if you’re still in search of your perfect pair (or simply want another) I suggest looking into the brand that Jennifer Aniston wears on repeat: Rag & Bone.
AOL Corp
In an unexpected price drop, Crocs are down to just $23 for Prime Day — save 55%!
Crocs have been a top-selling shoe on Amazon since the beginning of the pandemic. Now these cult faves are flying into shopping carts once again thanks to the fall Prime Day sale, which has slashed prices on Crocs Unisex Baya Clogs by 55%!. And Crocs for more than 50% off...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Crazy car cleaning hack using just 3 household items is a complete game-changer
CAR interiors are full of hard-to-clean areas that often require specialized supplies to address. Thankfully Babs posted a TikTok showing how to make a gummy cleaner for your vehicle that simplifies tedious cabin touch-ups. Creating Babs’ gummy cleaner requires Elmer’s glue, two teaspoons of baking soda, and two tablespoons of...
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon's October Prime Day Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is here and back with can't-miss beauty and skincare deals. If you're looking to give your skin the royal treatment this fall, look no further than Kate Middleton’s ageless beauty regimen. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a long-time user of Biotulin Skin Gel,...
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options
Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
Amazon Prime Day 2: Sneak preview of deals ahead of Early Access Sale
The second Amazon Prime Day of 2022 is very nearly upon us – the retailer’s 48-hour sale event is taking place tomorrow (Tuesday 11 October) and Wednesday (12 October). The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – marks the first time Amazon has hosted two of its Prime Day sales in one year. Owing to the date’s proximity to Christmas, it offers the perfect time to kickstart your shopping. For the uninitiated, the sale started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary and has quickly become one of the biggest, and best,...
The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day
The Keurig K-Cup Elite makes a single serving of hot or ice coffee in an instant, and it's 42% off right now.
