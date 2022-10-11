ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Events this weekend (Oct. 14 — 16)

Go enjoy many of the fall festivities that Baltimore has to offer this weekend!. Baltimore in the fall is absolutely unparalleled. As we begin to see the leaves change and the sun backs off, I strongly urge you to relish this beautiful season and take on the city with these events!
BALTIMORE, MD
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Baltimore, Maryland

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Baltimore for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Baltimore. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore ranked among nation’s worst cities to drive in

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named on of the worst cities for drivers, according to a new report from WalletHub. With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.
BALTIMORE, MD
matadornetwork.com

11 Baltimore Airbnb Rentals in the Inner Harbor, Downtown, and Fells Point

Pulling together marine history with modern art and arguably one of the best aquariums in the country, Baltimore is an easy choice for a city break. In between touring the sights and roaming such neighborhoods as Fells Point and Federal Hill, the restaurants of Little Italy will keep your stamina up. Settle into a luxurious Airbnb in Baltimore from this list while you explore the best of the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Great Halloween Lantern Festival returning to Patterson Park

Patterson Park will be aglow with lantern art again this year as the Creative Alliance and The Friends of Patterson Park prepare to present the 23rd annual Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival on Oct. 22. The all-day event will begin with a festival starting at 4 p.m. that will...
BALTIMORE, MD
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo

Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Satiate your soul at Souvlaki

I can’t think of too many things in life that are better than Mediterranean food. We’re often spoiled by the consistent presence of the B’more Greek food truck on 34th Street and North Charles Street, but there are a multitude of other incredible Mediterranean restaurants around the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore woman tapped to lead private college sets example for the city's students

BALTIMORE -- Ithaca College recently celebrated the inauguration of Dr. La Jerne Cornish, the college's tenth president.Cornish's story started at Western High School, which is where she says she learned to lead."I had tremendous mentors who helped me grow and develop," Cornish told WJZ. "I've taken those lessons from Baltimore with me."Cornish is a product of the Baltimore City Public School System.Her professional career started in city schools as well."I was raised in the school system," Cornish said. "I taught English for nine years. I was a coordinator for a risk youth for four years, I was an assistant principal."And...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Port Covington Development to Rebrand Soon

The Port Covington Development, a mixed-use project in the Port Covington neighborhood, will rebrand “soon,” according to MAG Partners CEO Maryanne Gilmartin. This was first reported by Baltimore Business Journal and Baltimore Fishbowl. The project is currently nearing completion on Chapter 1B which is adding 1.1 million sq....
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
realtormarney.com

Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022

The Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022 is Saturday, October 15 from 11am-4pm. This is the 14th year of the Cockeysville Fall Festival, and it continues to benefit the Cool Kids Campaign. What is there to do at the Cockeysville Fall Festival?. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, a...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
SYKESVILLE, MD

