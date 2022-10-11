ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies’ David Robertson out for NLDS after Bryce Harper celebration injury

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQ1Qj_0iUbNP8k00

David Robertson is out for the NLDS.

The veteran Phillies relief pitcher will miss Philadelphia’s series against the Braves after he strained his right calf while jubilantly jumping up and down after Bryce Harper hit a home run against the Cardinals in Game 2 of the wild-card series, manager Rob Thomson announced Tuesday morning.

Thomson added that Robertson did not travel with the team to Atlanta and remains in Philadelphia to get treatment.

“He’s devastated,” Thomson said . “He knows how big a part he is to this club.

“I don’t know when he’s going to be available, but obviously he’s off this round’s roster. Whether he’s available for the next round, we don’t know.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9UQw_0iUbNP8k00
David Robertson will miss the NLDS after sustaining a strained calf while celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run in the wild-card round.
Getty Images

The 37-year-old Robertson, who spent his first seven seasons in the majors with the Yankees, has also pitched for the White Sox, Rays and Cubs. This is his second stint with the Phillies after being acquired from the Cubs at this year’s trade deadline.

In 58 appearances during the regular season, Robertson pitched 63 1/3 innings. He was 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA, 20 saves and 81 strikeouts.

Robertson pitched one scoreless inning with two strikeouts in Friday’s wild-card opener in St. Louis. The Phillies have replaced Robertson with righty Nick Nelson, who was 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings during the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsNn1_0iUbNP8k00
Bryce Harper crosses home plate after hitting home run in Game 2 of Phillies-Cardinals.
MLB Photos via Getty Images

According to FanDuel’s odds, the Phillies are +158 to win the series and the Braves are -186.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1

The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Yankees#Braves#The White Sox#Cubs
atozsports.com

Former Eagles Super Bowl champ lands with NFC rival

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement continues his tour around the NFL, signing with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday night, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The Cardinals signed Clement to their practice squad after starting RB James Conner (ribs) and backup RB Darrel Williams (knee) left the team’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLDS Game 2

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their best-of-five National League Division Series on Wednesday night, delayed several hours by rain. The Phillies won Game 1, fending off a ninth-inning comeback attempt by the Braves in the process. The winner of this series will advance to play for the NL pennant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy