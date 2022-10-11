ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Bride angrily tells guests to put phones away as she walks down aisle

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4Rqc_0iUbN6hQ00

They put a ring on her finger — but only after their ringers went silent.

One bride asked for wedding attendees to put away their phones during the ceremony, and those who didn’t got called out as she ambled down the aisle.

TikTok user and newlywed @_jenngee posted a now-viral clip of herself walking down the aisle telling people to “put your phones away,” even after a sign was posted and bridesmaids reminded guests.

“Since TikTok took down the last one at 1M I thought I’d repost with some clarification,” she captioned the re-uploaded video, “Haters going to Hate but I was surrounded by love this day.”

The clip received over 438,000 views and more than 25,000 likes on TikTok — on top of the alleged one million in a previous post — while users in the comments debated whether or not they would act the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIFhY_0iUbN6hQ00
The bride did not looked pleased walking down the aisle.
TikTok/_jenngee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6uqZ_0iUbN6hQ00
Commenters agreed with the bride’s choice to have no phones out during the ceremony, but wondered why this bride would waste her energy chiding her friends and family.
TikTok/_jenngee

“The way I didn’t notice ANYONE when walking down the aisle because I was focused on my groom at the end!” one viewer argued.

“You’re better than me I would have been a little more mean especially if they’ve been told that many times,” another chimed in.

“I’m actually glad people took a lot of pics at my wedding. Some of them are so memorable we got them printed,” offered one person.

“I’m making my fiance announce as well to put their phones away. I’m paying a lot of money for prof. photos. I don’t want your iPhone in their way,” another noted.

In the TikTok clip, the bride also wrote, “Stick up for what you want! Those who love you will still love you.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy