Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Fireweed Award recipients
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bartlett Regional Hospital has announced the first recipients of the Fireweed Award for their exceptional care and service to the community. In July, the hospital invited members of the community and staff to nominate an employee for the award. 71 nominations were submitted this quarter and four employees were randomly selected for hospital wide recognition.
JEDC releases 2022 Juneau Economic report
Juneau Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Economic Indicator report for Juneau is out, providing a look at the average wage in Juneau, the median cost of a house, and overall employment in the capital city. The report was penned by the Juneau Economic Development Council and covers data for 2021.
Capital Chat 10-11-22 PT.1
True Crime Juneau - Juneau Author Betsy Longenbaugh and Ed Schoenfeld - Capital Chat 10-11-22 PT.1. Juneau Author Betsy Longenbaugh will sign her true crime book,. "Forgotten Murders from Alaska's Capital," 6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Hanger Ballroom in Merchants Wharf, downtown. Longenbaugh and fellow researcher Ed Schoenfeld...
Commissioner Sande speaks at Juneau chamber
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Commerce Commissioner Julie Sande spoke at a Juneau chamber luncheon, and provided an update on the activities of the department. Sande spoke to professional and business licensing in the state, and said that in 2021 94,063 professional licenses in the state were recorded, a 9.67% increase. For business licenses, there were 91,114 in the state in 2021, an increase of 16.4% over 2020.
NOTN 10-13 AM
Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon was on the KINY morning show to talk about the election results, and what's next for the assembly. The Juneau Economic Development Council joins the Alaska State Committee for Research in seeking nominations for the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame. There are several industries in Alaska...
Juneau City Museum announces fall solo exhibit
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several exhibits are on display at the city museum in Juneau in October, and as the museum shifts to the fall season, a new solo artist exhibit was announced in a fall update. Beginning October 22, the Murray Gallery will be closed while the "Portrait of...
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded north of Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in Southeast Monday afternoon, located 50 miles north of Juneau. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake occurred at 3:48 pm Monday. It was recorded as a magnitude of 3.9. The closest city was Haines, which was 36 miles southeast...
State Troopers investigating improper moose hunt activity in Mat-su
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities in Alaska are investigating a moose hunt that took place last month, which allegedly used a bulldozer on public land to recover a truck. September 21, at 5:45 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers were contacted by multiple complainants regarding possible moose hunting violations in the Matanuska Valley.
