Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally trafficking in walrus ivory in U.S. District Court and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and sentenced to two years probation. Uzi Levi, 71, of Anchorage purchased six non-handicrafted Pacific walrus tusks and one three-tusked non-handicrafted...

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 19 HOURS AGO