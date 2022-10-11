Read full article on original website
Related
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach officials end campground property agreement with Horry County
Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday officially ended its longstanding agreement with Horry County Government to split the proceeds from the land leased by two local campgrounds. City leaders took their second and final vote to terminate the 2004 intergovernmental agreement involving about 145 acres of city-owned land, which contains...
Black woman in South Carolina upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — A Black woman in Myrtle Beach says she had an “uneasy feeling” after her HOA painted the unit numbers for designated parking spaces and hers was the only one that was black. Viola, who did not want her last name or the property mentioned for safety purposes, said TLC HOA Consultants […]
Farm and Dairy
We went to Myrtle Beach with the Shumways
Michael and Maribeth Shumway, of Clarington, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy along on their summer vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Submitted photo)
1 person hurt in house fire off Highway 17 Bypass in Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-alarm house fire Wednesday morning off the Highway 17 Bypass in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said crews were called at 10:06 a.m. to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane. A large plume of black […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reported abduction led to Coastal Carolina University shelter-in-place alert, Conway police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shelter-in-place alert sent out Tuesday evening by Coastal Carolina University was prompted by a police investigation of a reported abduction in the area of an apartment complex near the school, a Conway police spokesperson said. The spokesperson said police checked out the area around The Cove Apartments but did […]
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including town councilman; suspect arrested
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, was arrested in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say charges […]
WMBF
Horry County Assessor’s Office relieves residents’ frustration over property taxes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County mails out property tax notices to the owner of record in October, but payment isn’t due in full until January of the following year. With so many new residents moving to the area, it is important to the county that records are updated regularly to ensure accuracy.
New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
WMBF
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again. When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
WMBF
GenesisCare is at the forefront of cancer, urology treatment and care in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - GenesisCare is the largest radiation oncology provider and one of the largest groups of urologists in the U.S., we provide the latest technology and treatments that are proven to make a difference. GenesisCare is affiliated with nearly 1,000 expert doctors working together to design and...
52-year-old woman found dead in Conway-area home; homicide investigation underway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening at her home in the Conway area, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead at about 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office […]
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
kiss951.com
Homeless Veterans In South Carolina Getting Their Own Tiny Houses
Some homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will soon be getting roofs over their heads thanks to a new initiative. WPDE-TV reports that the Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center is building a community of 25 tiny houses to help alleviate veteran homelessness in the Myrtle Beach area. Each...
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
abcnews4.com
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
Comments / 0