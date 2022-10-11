ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach officials end campground property agreement with Horry County

Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday officially ended its longstanding agreement with Horry County Government to split the proceeds from the land leased by two local campgrounds. City leaders took their second and final vote to terminate the 2004 intergovernmental agreement involving about 145 acres of city-owned land, which contains...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Condominium#Police#Wmbf Gray News#Renaissance Tower
WBTW News13

New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again.  When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co. Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

Homeless Veterans In South Carolina Getting Their Own Tiny Houses

Some homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will soon be getting roofs over their heads thanks to a new initiative. WPDE-TV reports that the Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center is building a community of 25 tiny houses to help alleviate veteran homelessness in the Myrtle Beach area. Each...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy