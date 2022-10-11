Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO