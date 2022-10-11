ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Fidelity National Info Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $114.38 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $75.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Analyst Ratings for Hayward Holdings

Within the last quarter, Hayward Holdings HAYW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $13.17 versus the current price of Hayward Holdings at $8.92, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Where General Electric Stands With Analysts

General Electric GE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for General Electric. The company has an average price target of $83.5 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $78.00.
Expert Ratings for Terex

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Terex TEX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos

Within the last quarter, Estee Lauder Cos EL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Estee Lauder Cos has an average price target of $290.42 with a high of $318.00 and a low of $265.00.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Analyst Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lightspeed Commerce LSPD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lightspeed Commerce has an average price target of $33.4 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $25.00.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $251.46 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $205.00.
Where Gates Industrial Corp Stands With Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Gates Industrial Corp. The company has an average price target of $12.5 with a high of $14.00 and a low of $11.00.
Expert Ratings for Vornado Realty

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Vornado Realty VNO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for Haemonetics

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Haemonetics HAE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Monday.Com

Within the last quarter, Monday.Com MNDY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $156.83 versus the current price of Monday.Com at $94.06, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Monday.Com...
