Billings, MT

KULR8

Beartooth Highway open on Montana side

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) gave an update on when the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge will open. On the Montana saide, the Beartooth Highway US 212 south of Red Lodge is still open, and is scheduled to close on Oct. 14. According to the MDT, travelers can...
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

United Way of Yellowstone County Hosts Sock Donation Drive for Homeless

BILLINGS, Mont. - This October, the United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is hosting another "Caring in Action" project, Socktoberfest, to keep the homeless population in the City of Billings warm during the upcoming winter. Information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) states that Montana had...
BILLINGS, MT
mtpr.org

As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot

Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

(OPINION) No One in Billings Seems to Have Recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022

Normally, October 10th in the United States is Columbus Day, but for many Native Americans, Columbus Day is absolutely horrific in nature. Yesterday, President Joe Biden proclaimed today as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the lives and culture of Native Americans across the country. Indigenous Peoples' Day isn't anything new either, and groups of Native Americans have been celebrating their culture on October 10th for a while. Normally, here in Billings, they have a celebration. But this year, it seemed noticeably absent. Why?
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver

Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Paint the Mall in Pink impacts cancer survivor model participants

BILLINGS, Mont. - Pack the Mall in Pink is planning a return to the Rimrock Mall to shed new light on Breast Cancer Awareness. Kim Allbright-Heath was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2017, but despite the partial mastectomy, radiation treatment and medicine, Allbright-Heath feels grateful for the community cancer has given her.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Fire Department to host open houses for Fire Prevention Week

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is excited to host a series of open houses at all seven of its fire stations for Fire Prevention Week!. After hosting two years of virtual open house activities, firefighters are eager to once again welcome community members through station doors. The open...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
BILLINGS, MT

