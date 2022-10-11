Read full article on original website
Moose still on the loose in Billings
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
Beartooth Highway open on Montana side
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) gave an update on when the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge will open. On the Montana saide, the Beartooth Highway US 212 south of Red Lodge is still open, and is scheduled to close on Oct. 14. According to the MDT, travelers can...
United Way of Yellowstone County Hosts Sock Donation Drive for Homeless
BILLINGS, Mont. - This October, the United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is hosting another "Caring in Action" project, Socktoberfest, to keep the homeless population in the City of Billings warm during the upcoming winter. Information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) states that Montana had...
As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot
Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
Billings Fire Department host station tours for 100th annual Fire Prevention Week
BILLINGS, Mont. - This week marks the longest-running health initiative: its the 100 Annual Fire Prevention week across the U.S. After two years in a virtual setting, the Billings Fire Department is bringing back in-person station tours, just in time for centennial Fire Prevention Week. This year, firefighters are sharing...
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Couple without home in Billings after truck hits house
It was on the corner of 10th street west and Central Ave. where Aaron Drake got the surprise of his life. A truck drove through this fence and hit his house.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
(OPINION) No One in Billings Seems to Have Recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022
Normally, October 10th in the United States is Columbus Day, but for many Native Americans, Columbus Day is absolutely horrific in nature. Yesterday, President Joe Biden proclaimed today as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the lives and culture of Native Americans across the country. Indigenous Peoples' Day isn't anything new either, and groups of Native Americans have been celebrating their culture on October 10th for a while. Normally, here in Billings, they have a celebration. But this year, it seemed noticeably absent. Why?
Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver
Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
Woman struck and injured by train at Billings crossing
Police said on social media the woman suffered "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.
Truly alarming: Hard seltzer can smashes couple's window in Billings vandalism
A Billings couple is shaken up, after a full can of hard seltzer was thrown at their window early Sunday morning. Now, they're looking for answers for this seemingly random act of vandalism.
Paint the Mall in Pink impacts cancer survivor model participants
BILLINGS, Mont. - Pack the Mall in Pink is planning a return to the Rimrock Mall to shed new light on Breast Cancer Awareness. Kim Allbright-Heath was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2017, but despite the partial mastectomy, radiation treatment and medicine, Allbright-Heath feels grateful for the community cancer has given her.
Billings Fire Department to host open houses for Fire Prevention Week
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is excited to host a series of open houses at all seven of its fire stations for Fire Prevention Week!. After hosting two years of virtual open house activities, firefighters are eager to once again welcome community members through station doors. The open...
COVID infections and hospitalizations decrease; seven added to Yellowstone County death toll
The following is a press release sent to KULR-8 from RiverStone Health:. Billings, MT – RiverStone Health has received confirmation that seven more Yellowstone County residents succumbed to COVID-19 illness, bringing the county’s death toll to 587 people since the pandemic began in March 2020. Tragic as the...
Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary announces passing of one of their wolves
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS) has announced the passing of one of their two wolves, Ginny. According to the wildlife sanctuary, Ginny and Dakota were born in 2009 to a mother who was a part of a wolf breeding program. They were transferred to YWS in 2019...
Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
