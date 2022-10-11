Read full article on original website
Related
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Brazil's Bolsonaro says allies suggested expanding Supreme Court
SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday that allies have suggested he increases the number of justices in the Supreme Court if he is reelected, according to remarks broadcast on social media.
‘Lula represents hope’: Brazil presidential frontrunner takes his message into Rio’s favelas
Thousands of favela residents and activists have hit the streets of Rio to voice their support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leftist frontrunner to become Brazil’s next president. Addressing a sea of supporters in one of Rio’s largest favelas, the Complexo do Alemão, Lula vowed to...
Lula, Bolsonaro seek to firm up support ahead of Brazil vote
Brazil's two presidential candidates sought to firm up support in their traditional bases Wednesday, with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva campaigning among the poor in Rio de Janeiro'(s Alemao slum and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro appearing among the faithful at the vast Aparecida basilica in Sao Paulo state.Earlier this month, da Silva, Brazil's former president who governed he country from 2003 to 2010, topped the first round of voting with over 48% support. Bolsonaro got 43% support. Since neither received enough votes to win outright they are now headed to a Oct. 30 runoff.Both men seem to have chosen to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poland's minister for EU affairs leaves government
Poland’s minister for ties with the European Union resigned Wednesday, saying it was in agreement with the prime minister, amid the government's fractious relationship with the 27-nation bloc and domestic tensions.Konrad Szymanski’s departure was interpreted as a weakening of the team of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a time of rising tensions inside the government over the energy crisis and ways of countering inflation and the rising costs of living.Poland’s right-wing government has various disputes with Brussels, the main one being over its rule-of-law and democracy record, leading to a freezing of EU funds for Poland’s pandemic recovery.“It is...
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
The EU is trying to cut off billions in funding for one of Putin’s last remaining European allies
The EU is accusing one of Putin's closest European allies of democratic backsliding. The European Union is moving to cut off funds to Hungary after accusing its leader, prime minister Viktor Orbán, of eroding the country’s democracy and ruling as an autocrat, further isolating one of the continent’s last Putin supporters.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Cuban government asks US for aid in rare request following Hurricane Ian damage despite chilly relationship between the two nations, per WSJ
Cuba's emergency assistance request comes as one of its key economic allies — Russia — wages a months-long war in Ukraine.
Putin’s war is illegal – and Russians fleeing the draft may have the right to asylum
Russian software architect “AA” was one of 17,000 people who fled Russia for Finland last weekend. This was before Finland closed its border with Russia, which was the last direct route from Russia to the European Union. AA told Finnish journalists that Russia was establishing “call-up centres or contact points” on the other side of the border, preventing people from leaving and funnelling them into the armed forces. Apparently, no authority on either side of the borders between Russia and the EU is now interested in the fate of ordinary Russians who refuse to fight in the criminal invasion of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says senior EU official
EU foreign policy chief rules out nuclear response to Putin but vows powerful answer from military
Biden admin announces joint border op with Mexico, limited parole path for Venezuelans
The Biden administraton is launching a large-scale border enforcement operation with Mexico, including returning Venezuelan illegal immigrants to Mexico via Title 42.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
Kwasi Kwarteng’s secret meetings with Saudi oil firms revealed
The chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, held undisclosed meetings with senior executives of Saudi Arabian firms when he was the business secretary, documents acquired by the Guardian show. The meetings occurred in January, when Kwarteng visited the kingdom for a two-day trip under his previous ministerial role. Documents released using the Freedom...
US News and World Report
Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials
(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims 'absurd'
HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd" claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back...
Bosnian Serb pro-Russian leader renews secession threat
BELGRADE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik renewed his secession threat on Monday, a week after the general election in the ethnically-divided country showed his party remained dominant among the Serbs.
Haiti wants U.S., Canada to lead anti-gang strike force, diplomat says
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday.
Biden State Department Embraces Flawed Logic for Bolivian Coup in Leaked Report
A State Department report obtained by The Intercept shows the Biden administration continuing to embrace claims of electoral fraud that opened the door for a right-wing takeover of the Bolivian government in 2019. Mandated by the most recent omnibus spending bill, the report delivered to Congress mirrors the posture the Trump administration pushed three years ago, when it sought to cement the replacement of Bolivia’s Indigenous socialist president Evo Morales with the country’s right-wing Christian senator Jeanine Áñez.
Comments / 0