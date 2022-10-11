ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, AZ

Arizona Silver Belt

Oct. 4-10 Arrest Reports

Editor’s Note: The names published in the Arrest Reports are public record and include those people who have been cited, arrested and booked. This is not an indication of guilt, as all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Gila County Sheriff’s Office. Gonzales, Erik R., 39, Claypool...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Crime & Safety
Miami, AZ
KTAR.com

Semiconductor materials company breaks ground on new Mesa plant

PHOENIX — A semiconductor materials company broke ground on a new manufacturing plant in Mesa last week. JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. completed a $29 million land acquisition in April for its new base of operations, which is expected to begin operating by early 2024, the city of Mesa said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek

CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police

A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

July monsoon storm knocked down most SRP power poles in 20+ years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Salt River Project employees had their work cut out for them during Arizona’s wild monsoon season this year. SRP director of Distribution Maintenance, Bret Marchese, said one storm knocked down more power poles than any other one in over 20 years. The storm happened on July 17, leaving thousands without power in several Pinal County cities. It resulted in the Pinal County Board of Supervisors declaring a state of emergency.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Closing

An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
PHOENIX, AZ

