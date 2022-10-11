Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Pinal County deputies searching for suspects who rammed patrol car near Florence
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
Fry's-led shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Planning Commission
Gilbert's Planning Commission gave unanimous approval for the new Morrison Ranch Commercial Center on the eastern side of town.
KTAR.com
Republican Mesa Mayor endorses Democrat Katie Hobbs in gubernatorial race
PHOENIX — It’s not often a Republican mayor has gone across the aisle to support a Democrat, but that’s exactly what Mesa’s John Giles has done in the Arizona gubernatorial race. Giles, elected mayor of Arizona’s third largest city in 2014, is backing Katie Hobbs over...
Arizona Silver Belt
Oct. 4-10 Arrest Reports
Editor’s Note: The names published in the Arrest Reports are public record and include those people who have been cited, arrested and booked. This is not an indication of guilt, as all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Gila County Sheriff’s Office. Gonzales, Erik R., 39, Claypool...
KTAR.com
Semiconductor materials company breaks ground on new Mesa plant
PHOENIX — A semiconductor materials company broke ground on a new manufacturing plant in Mesa last week. JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. completed a $29 million land acquisition in April for its new base of operations, which is expected to begin operating by early 2024, the city of Mesa said in a press release.
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
The Chandler Fire officials reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred near Arizona Avenue and Queen [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
AZFamily
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary call ended in an officer-involved shooting in an area south of Florence early Wednesday morning. Now deputies are searching for two men, one of whom may be wounded. Deputies were called out just before 3...
ABC 15 News
Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek
CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
East Valley Tribune
Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police
A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
AZFamily
July monsoon storm knocked down most SRP power poles in 20+ years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Salt River Project employees had their work cut out for them during Arizona’s wild monsoon season this year. SRP director of Distribution Maintenance, Bret Marchese, said one storm knocked down more power poles than any other one in over 20 years. The storm happened on July 17, leaving thousands without power in several Pinal County cities. It resulted in the Pinal County Board of Supervisors declaring a state of emergency.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona EV company makes deal to sell trucks overseas
Arizona is home to a number of electric vehicle manufacturers, and one of the carmakers, based in Mesa, got a major boost recently. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Five Valley cities listed as safest cities for trick-or-treating for Halloween
Gilbert has been listed as the No. 1 safest city in America for trick-or-treating, and four other Valley cities placed in the top 25.
AZFamily
Former student describes experiences at Queen Creek school following teen boy's death
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Arizona Silver Belt
Tigers carry on tradition at Homecoming Parade
Carrying on the tradition, Globe Fire’s 1952 La France fire engine escorted the Globe Tiger Varsity team down the parade route on Friday afternoon.
AZFamily
DEA warns teens are using emojis to find and deal drugs; here’s what Arizona parents need to know
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know a snowflake emoji can mean cocaine in drug lingo? The DEA is sounding the alarm for parents because of the increased dangers of drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl. Its part of the agency’s “One Pill Can Kill Campaign.”. “Our kids...
Look inside the new UnderTow opening in Gilbert this Tuesday
The popular “immersive” cocktail bar is finally set to open its second location this October! Here’s what you need to know about the new bar located at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Award Winning Restaurant Closing
An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
