24-year-old killed in crash in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Horner Road and Millwood Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash just after 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Horner Road and Millwood Drive in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

It was determined that a 2021 Hyundai Sonata was heading east on Horner Road near Millwood Drive when the driver lost control on a sharp curve in the road. Police said the car crossed over the road’s center line, ran off the road and rolled several times.

The driver, 24-year-old Denard Everett Bankston II of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-8555.

