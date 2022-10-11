24-year-old killed in crash in Woodbridge
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Horner Road and Millwood Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash just after 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.
It was determined that a 2021 Hyundai Sonata was heading east on Horner Road near Millwood Drive when the driver lost control on a sharp curve in the road. Police said the car crossed over the road’s center line, ran off the road and rolled several times.Virginia state trooper injured in crash in Fauquier
The driver, 24-year-old Denard Everett Bankston II of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of now, investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-8555.
