Am official in the Swedish Democrats party was sidelined on Saturday after she called Anne Frank “immoral” in an Instagram post. Rebecka Fallenkvist, a 26-year-old head of television programming, was suspended by the right-wing party for the “insensitive and inappropriate comments,” a spokesperson told the Swedish news agency TT. Fallenkvist said her comments about Frank’s diary were misinterpreted. The Associated Press reported that the point of Fallenkvist’s initial post was unclear but she later claimed it had been misinterpreted. “The good Anne, who in the first chapters is like any other young girl living her life in peace and finding an interest in boys (which I highlighted), is contrasted with the evil of Nazism. My story was aimed at the good and human in Anne while not playing down the evil to which she was subjected,” she told a Swedish paper. Israeli Ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman said the “despicable insult” came in sharp contrast to Sweden’s efforts to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.Read it at Associated Press

