1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
Rivian, MercadoLibre, and Twilio are all potential multibaggers.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Down 25%, Is It Safe to Invest in the S&P 500 Right Now?
Investors might be looking at things from the wrong perspective.
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now
These tech stocks deliver strongly positive results even in this painful market. Imagine what they could do when the good times are rolling again.
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Where Cooper Companies Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Cooper Companies COO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Looking Into UnitedHealth Group's Recent Short Interest
UnitedHealth Group's UNH short percent of float has risen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.19 million shares sold short, which is 0.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Consumer Prices Might Rise By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.1% amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The consumer price index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Core...
Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
2 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 80% to 102% Higher, According to Wall Street
Analysts expect these stocks to rise more than 100% once the rest of the market sees their underlying businesses in the same light.
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB’s fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Fantom slides below three week range, here’s what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. FTM falls below $0.216 and is likely headed much lower. Spikes in exchange inflows suggest rising selling pressure. Fantom [FTM] has not shown much volatility over the past...
