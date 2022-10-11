ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga

Where Cooper Companies Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Cooper Companies COO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Looking Into UnitedHealth Group's Recent Short Interest

UnitedHealth Group's UNH short percent of float has risen 3.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.19 million shares sold short, which is 0.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now

MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB’s fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
ambcrypto.com

Fantom slides below three week range, here’s what traders can expect

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. FTM falls below $0.216 and is likely headed much lower. Spikes in exchange inflows suggest rising selling pressure. Fantom [FTM] has not shown much volatility over the past...
