Financial Reports

The Independent

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $8.8 billion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and other products, said Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 79.7% over a year earlier to $8.8 billion amid surging demand. Quarterly revenue rose 47.9% over a year ago to $19.2 billion, the company reported. TSMC, headquartered...
Louis Vuitton
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
TheStreet

Three Stocks That Can Thrive in a Recession: Morningstar

Recession-resistant companies are usually financially healthy and very profitable, Morningstar said. Many economists say a recession is likely by the end of this year. So which stocks can do well during a downturn?. Morningstar investment specialist Susan Dziubinski offers some guidelines. “First, recession-proof companies typically provide goods and services that...
msn.com

Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top chip stocks tumbled Tuesday, ensnared in an escalating US-China tech race that has erased more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value. Most Read from Bloomberg. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, plunged a record 8.3% while Samsung Electronics...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data

World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
PYMNTS

Fast Retailing Reports Record Results as Demand for Clothing Rises

Japan-based apparel manufacturer and retailer Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo brand, achieved record performance during the year ended Aug. 31, generating record revenue and operating profit. “Sales recovered steadily in all markets as demand for clothing picked up globally, and we consistently strengthened the branding of our LifeWear (ultimate...
960 The Ref

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,323 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days. U.S. bond trading was closed.
CNBC

PepsiCo hikes forecast after higher pricing helps boost revenue

PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter was up 9% as pricing helped offset volume declines in some units, including Frito-Lay North America. The company hiked its forecast for the year on the performance. The company's shares gained 4% following the report.
invezz.com

PepsiCo Q3 results suggest consumer is keeping strong in all geographies

PepsiCo Inc reports strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. CFO Hugh Johnston discussed results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Wall Street continues to recommend buying PepsiCo stock. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 4.0% on Wednesday after the beverage company reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
Reuters

Hot U.S. inflation data reignites global selloff

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - MSCI's global stock index lurched to a July 2020 low and dollar and bond market borrowing costs rose on Thursday as another red hot U.S. inflation reading cemented bets of another large Fed rate hike next month.
The Apple Maven

Apple: Q3 Mac Sales Impress, Will AAPL Stock Surge?

On Monday, October 10, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report traded a good bit higher than the rest of the US stock market, likely for one key reason: mesmerizing Mac sales in Q3. Could Apple’s recent dominance in the personal computer space translate to further upside to the...
AFP

Stocks bounce after key US inflation data

Equities fell sharply on Thursday after data showed US inflation jumped more than expected in September, before quickly bouncing higher. The data was seen as solidifying expectations of further interest rate hikes, and helped push the dollar higher.
