India's Infosys beats Q2 profit estimates, sets $1.13 billion share buyback
BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong demand, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.
Applied Materials cuts quarterly revenue, profit estimates on China export curbs
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chip-making technology supplier Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O)said on Wednesday export restrictions to China would result in a $250 million-$550 million loss in net sales in the quarter ending Oct. 30, with a similar impact expected in the following three months.
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $8.8 billion
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and other products, said Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 79.7% over a year earlier to $8.8 billion amid surging demand. Quarterly revenue rose 47.9% over a year ago to $19.2 billion, the company reported. TSMC, headquartered...
LVMH's resilience gives luxury shares a boost amid economic gloom
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shares in luxury goods companies rose on Wednesday, as LVMH (LVMH.PA) set an upbeat tone with robust third-quarter sales, showing that shoppers have not lost their appetite for high-end designer fashions in the face of a gloomy economic backdrop.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Walgreens Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Healthcare Sales Target Boost
Walgreens (WBA) posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its healthcare sales target, sending shares in the drugstore chain sharply higher in pre-market trading. Walgreens Boots said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in August, the company's fiscal fourth quarter, came in at 80 cents per share, down...
Three Stocks That Can Thrive in a Recession: Morningstar
Recession-resistant companies are usually financially healthy and very profitable, Morningstar said. Many economists say a recession is likely by the end of this year. So which stocks can do well during a downturn?. Morningstar investment specialist Susan Dziubinski offers some guidelines. “First, recession-proof companies typically provide goods and services that...
msn.com
Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out
(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top chip stocks tumbled Tuesday, ensnared in an escalating US-China tech race that has erased more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value. Most Read from Bloomberg. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, plunged a record 8.3% while Samsung Electronics...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data
World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
Fast Retailing Reports Record Results as Demand for Clothing Rises
Japan-based apparel manufacturer and retailer Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo brand, achieved record performance during the year ended Aug. 31, generating record revenue and operating profit. “Sales recovered steadily in all markets as demand for clothing picked up globally, and we consistently strengthened the branding of our LifeWear (ultimate...
Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,323 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days. U.S. bond trading was closed.
UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions - which are due to end on Friday.
CNBC
PepsiCo hikes forecast after higher pricing helps boost revenue
PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter was up 9% as pricing helped offset volume declines in some units, including Frito-Lay North America. The company hiked its forecast for the year on the performance. The company's shares gained 4% following the report.
invezz.com
PepsiCo Q3 results suggest consumer is keeping strong in all geographies
PepsiCo Inc reports strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. CFO Hugh Johnston discussed results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Wall Street continues to recommend buying PepsiCo stock. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 4.0% on Wednesday after the beverage company reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
Hot U.S. inflation data reignites global selloff
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - MSCI's global stock index lurched to a July 2020 low and dollar and bond market borrowing costs rose on Thursday as another red hot U.S. inflation reading cemented bets of another large Fed rate hike next month.
Apple: Q3 Mac Sales Impress, Will AAPL Stock Surge?
On Monday, October 10, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report traded a good bit higher than the rest of the US stock market, likely for one key reason: mesmerizing Mac sales in Q3. Could Apple’s recent dominance in the personal computer space translate to further upside to the...
BlackRock profit beats as ETF demand holds up against market rout
Oct 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as strong demand for exchange-traded funds and other low-risk products cushioned the hit to fee income from a global market rout.
Stocks bounce after key US inflation data
Equities fell sharply on Thursday after data showed US inflation jumped more than expected in September, before quickly bouncing higher. The data was seen as solidifying expectations of further interest rate hikes, and helped push the dollar higher.
