FAMILY-FRIENDLY ‘JAZZ ON THE RIVER’ WILL BE HELD AT RIVERFRONT PARK, PALATKA. This free fall event will be held on the last Sunday of the month in October + November. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (October 10, 2022) – A brand new fall event will take place on the last Sunday of the month in October and November at Riverfront Park, 100 Memorial Pkwy, Palatka, Florida. Jazz on the River, sponsored by Ancient City Entertainment, Visit Palatka, Beck Automotive Group, and Putnam County Tourist Development Council, will welcome Let’s Ride Brass Band on Sunday, October 30 and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Friends on Sunday, November 27. Each event is family-friendly, free, and runs from 4:30pm to 8pm.

PALATKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO