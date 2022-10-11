ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Fall in love with new furry friend at Jacksonville adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event. The “Fall in Love” adoption event runs from Saturday through Monday. During that time, you’re invited to come out to either shelter to fall in love with a new furry friend.
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL

The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
904happyhour.com

Family Friendly Jazz on the River will be held at Riverfront Park, Palatka

FAMILY-FRIENDLY ‘JAZZ ON THE RIVER’ WILL BE HELD AT RIVERFRONT PARK, PALATKA. This free fall event will be held on the last Sunday of the month in October + November. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (October 10, 2022) – A brand new fall event will take place on the last Sunday of the month in October and November at Riverfront Park, 100 Memorial Pkwy, Palatka, Florida. Jazz on the River, sponsored by Ancient City Entertainment, Visit Palatka, Beck Automotive Group, and Putnam County Tourist Development Council, will welcome Let’s Ride Brass Band on Sunday, October 30 and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Friends on Sunday, November 27. Each event is family-friendly, free, and runs from 4:30pm to 8pm.
First Coast News

Father-daughter duo train dog with unique commands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronald White is the proud owner of Northern Professional Dog Trainers and has trained dogs for decades. White has taught pets in different languages, hand motions, and even numbers but it wasn't until his daughter, Alaya Davis, brought home her puppy, Siku, that he would take on a new challenge.
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Orange Park

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event October 14. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orange Park, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 151 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, October 14th, where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 10.12.22: Let there be light

Jacksonville can now show its pride with an impressive — non-controversial — light show. Lighting Jacksonville bridges, once a fulcrum of culture war controversy, likely won’t be as controversial anymore. That’s one outcome of the City Council’s decision to allow the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to decide on...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center

The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
News4Jax.com

National Coming Out Day: Community members celebrate their Pride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day — a day for individuals in the LGBTQ+ community to share stories and celebrate their Pride. National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 34 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.
