Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Fall in love with new furry friend at Jacksonville adoption event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event. The “Fall in Love” adoption event runs from Saturday through Monday. During that time, you’re invited to come out to either shelter to fall in love with a new furry friend.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL
The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
904happyhour.com
Family Friendly Jazz on the River will be held at Riverfront Park, Palatka
FAMILY-FRIENDLY ‘JAZZ ON THE RIVER’ WILL BE HELD AT RIVERFRONT PARK, PALATKA. This free fall event will be held on the last Sunday of the month in October + November. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (October 10, 2022) – A brand new fall event will take place on the last Sunday of the month in October and November at Riverfront Park, 100 Memorial Pkwy, Palatka, Florida. Jazz on the River, sponsored by Ancient City Entertainment, Visit Palatka, Beck Automotive Group, and Putnam County Tourist Development Council, will welcome Let’s Ride Brass Band on Sunday, October 30 and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Friends on Sunday, November 27. Each event is family-friendly, free, and runs from 4:30pm to 8pm.
Get paid $1,000 to binge-watch Disney Halloween movies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a lover of all things horror and Halloween?. Shane Co. will pay one person $1,000 to binge-watch 10 of Disney’s darker classics. These Disney tales will take you to hair-raising destinations like the Land of the Dead (Coco) and Halloween Town (The Nightmare Before Christmas).
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals
Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:
Sykes Family Farms adds new attractions this fall
ELKTON, Fla. — The Sykes Family has welcomed guests to the farm every fall for more than a decade. “We just continue to grow it each year to add something new for the kids to do. We just want it to be fall fun for families to enjoy," Owner, Jamie Losco said.
Father-daughter duo train dog with unique commands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronald White is the proud owner of Northern Professional Dog Trainers and has trained dogs for decades. White has taught pets in different languages, hand motions, and even numbers but it wasn't until his daughter, Alaya Davis, brought home her puppy, Siku, that he would take on a new challenge.
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
News4Jax.com
Woman swept away by river surge in Puerto Rico had just moved from Jacksonville with husband
A woman, who recently moved with her husband from Jacksonville to start a new life, is dead after a sudden tragedy in Puerto Rico. Jacqueline Albright died after a surge of water swept her away while on a hike with her husband, Blake, at La Soplaera Waterfall. His sister, Savannah Reinhart, spoke with News4JAX on Wednesday.
Clark's Fish Camp closing, property to be sold, restaurant manager says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp announced on Wednesday it will close its doors after 47 years of serving the First Coast. The Clark's property will be sold, according to the restaurant's general manager. Clark's is an eclectic Jacksonville joint that was known around town for southern cooking, seafood...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Orange Park
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event October 14. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orange Park, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 151 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, October 14th, where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 10.12.22: Let there be light
Jacksonville can now show its pride with an impressive — non-controversial — light show. Lighting Jacksonville bridges, once a fulcrum of culture war controversy, likely won’t be as controversial anymore. That’s one outcome of the City Council’s decision to allow the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to decide on...
Jacksonville civil rights activist Ben Frazier fighting cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Well known Jacksonville civil rights activist, Ben Frazier, revealed that he is fighting cancer on Thursday. In his post, the Northside Coalition Founder thanked the community for their support and asked for prayers. Frazier has been diagnosed with Non Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to his posts.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center
The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for release
The annual report on the St. Johns River is scheduled for releasePhoto via St. Johns River Water Management District Facebook page. The annual State of the River Report 2022 that examines the health of the Lower St. Johns River Basin is scheduled for release on Friday, Oct. 14.
News4Jax.com
National Coming Out Day: Community members celebrate their Pride
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day — a day for individuals in the LGBTQ+ community to share stories and celebrate their Pride. National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 34 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville toddler struck with same rare eye cancer as mother; family faces another tough medical fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is pleading for the community’s help after their toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, the same disease that her mother suffered as a child. In August, Aria Lee Bohannon, 1, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the...
Clay County Humane Society community cat services will not be available Oct. 18
Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) services for Clay County residents will not be available Tuesday, Oct. 18, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Community or feral cats can be brought in each Tuesday for free TNVR services at the Clay County Humane Society.Clay County Government.
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach woman struggling to find help after tree falls on home during Ian
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – An Alantic Beach woman says she’s fallen through the cracks of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts after a tree fell on her mobile home. Shanin Ritter says she’s struggled to find help anywhere with holes in her roof. Ritter lives in a mobile home...
